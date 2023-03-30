Apple to host WWDC 23 from June 5 to 9

Apple has confirmed that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year from June 5 through 9. The WWDC 23 event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to expect from WWDC 23

The keynote, which is the highlight of the event, will take place on June 5th. The company is expected to unveil iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Apple recently changed the way for users to get access to beta versions of iOS and iPadOS, you can no longer use a profile downloaded from the internet. Instead, you will either need to pay for the Developer Program ($99/year), or opt-in to the public beta which is free. While this won't have a huge effect on minor iOS updates such as iOS 16.4, 16.5, etc., this could prove to be a hurdle when a major update such as iOS 17 drops.

Changes to iOS and iPadOS

Apple could announce some radical changes to iOS and iPadOS, including support for third-party App Stores, and allowing users to install apps from other sources. It could also remove the WebKit requirement for browsers, thus freeing them to use their custom browser engines. These changes will be a part of many requirements to comply with the Digital Markets Act introduced by the European Union, with more interoperability changes to come later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mixed Reality Headset

Apple could finally debut its Reality Pro headset at WWDC 2023, after working on it for several years. It will run on a new operating system called xrOS. The mixed reality headset is expected to be equipped with several cameras for virtual reality and augmented reality. It could be fitted with 4K micro-OLED displays, A rumor indicated that the device would be quite expensive at a price of around $3,000, and that it would require an external battery to function.

New MacBooks

The Silicon Valley mogul could reveal a new model of the MacBook Air, likely powered by the next gen Apple Silicon, the M3. The chipset is built on TSMC's 3nm process, and could offer better processing power and improved battery life. Apple is also reportedly prepping a 15-inch MacBook Air possibly with an M3 chip as well, though some experts have suggested that the larger laptop could be equipped with an M2 or M2 Pro.

New iMac

Apple is also expected to give the iMac lineup a refresh, a much-needed one at that, given that the previous machine came out in 2021. The iMac 2023 will sport a 24-inch display, and will be powered by an M3 chipset. The new iMac could come in 4 colors: Blue, Silver, Pink, and Orange. Apple may also unveil a new Mac Pro featuring an Apple Silicon Soc.

WWDC 23 is free to attend for all developers (in person or online). Apple will be hosting a special day for Developers and Students at Apple Park on June 5, to watch the keynote and State of the Union, meet Apple's teams, and the Apple Design Awards show. Developers who are interested in attending the event can submit their requests on Apple's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Apple to host WWDC 23 from June 5 to 9 Description Apple has set the dates for WWDC 23. The event will take place from June 5 to 9. Author Ashwin Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement