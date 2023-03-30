iPhone 15 Pro: Upgraded with Watch Ultra's Action button

Recent leaks show that the iPhone 15 pro might have a customizable Action button just like the current Apple Watch Ultra.

We are still months away from the official launch of the iPhone 15, but thanks to some insiders, we have an idea of what to expect. According to the latest rumors, Apple wants to bring Watch Ultra's Action button to iPhone 15 Pro models, offering a more user-friendly layout and letting consumers implement different functions to it.

A member of the MacRumors forum, the person who leaked the details about the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models last year, started the rumor. They claimed that the Action button will replace the Ring/Silent switch in the upcoming iPhone 15 models. Currently, users have the Back Tap option that can be mapped to different functions. You have plenty of options, from opening the Camera app, turning on the flashlight, or running a different shortcut.

The iPhone 15 Pro models will also use a new ultra-low energy microprocessor, allowing the use of new capacitive solid-state buttons even when the device is off. However, they won't work when the battery is dead. It will replace Apple's current low-energy feature that enables locating an iPhone via Find My after it has been shut off or for up to 24 hours if its battery is low. It could possibly feature Taptic Engine feedback.

According to MacRumors, here are some of the potential actions that could be controlled by tapping the Action button:

Ring/Silent

Do Not Disturb

Flashlight

Low Power Mode

Light/Dark Mode

Lock Rotation

Show the Home Screen

Show the Lock Screen

Open Control Center

Open Notification Center

Open Camera

Screenshot

Screen Recording

Run a Shortcut

Toggle on Reachability

Show the App Switcher

Show the App Library

Shazam

VoiceOver

Magnifier

Background Sounds

Apple Watch Ultra uses Action button

Apple introduced the Action button with Apple Watch Ultra, allowing users to map different functions. The feature lets users run apps or use different shortcuts easily. For instance, if you work out every day, you can map a workout shortcut to your Apple Watch Ultra's Action button and access the application without any effort.

Recent leaks showed that Apple would bring unified volume and mute buttons with the new iPhone 15 family, except for the standard model. ShrimpApplePro revealed that the new design would include merged and stretched volume buttons to help adjust it. Besides, the leaked CAD designs also showed that the Ring/Silent option wouldn't be a switch but a button, supporting the MacRumors forum member's claims.

It is still not official yet, and we will need to wait until Apple's announcement to confirm these changes. However, leaks of trusted sources turn out to be true in most cases.

