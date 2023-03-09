Experience AR like never before with iPhone 15 Pro

Latest rumors show that iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might come with improved LiDAR scanners provided by Sony.

According to MacRumors, Barclays Analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley said that Sony could supply the LiDAR Scanner parts for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models of Apple. "Sony could take a majority, if not all, of the share on the world facing sensor in this years' models with the company providing a module, VCSEL, receiver and driver. This is a negative headwind to both LITE and COHR which we view as likely," analysts say.

The reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already leaked the information last month. "Sony will replace Lumentum (design) / Win Semi (production) as the exclusive ToF VCSEL supplier for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Lumentum/Win Semi will face long-term structural risks in the VCSEL market," he said in his first of seven tweets. The LiDAR Scanner will be more power efficient on the iPhone 15 Pro models. He added that this would either improve battery life or offer better performance with the same level of energy consumption. Both ways are a win for Apple and the consumers.

It was first introduced with iPhone 12 Pro models back in 2020. LiDAR Scanners add depth scanning and measure light distance. It is also used for night mode, autofocus, as well as augmented reality. The sensor scans the 3D world around it and provides information to the iPhone. An improved LiDAR Scanner would make a difference for the Pro models.

Unfortunately, Apple is expected to include LiDAR Scanners only on the Pro models. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus won't have this feature, but they are expected to get the Dynamic Island feature, which is currently available only for iPhone 14 Pro models. The latest front glass leak made it official, and Apple is looking to keep Dynamic Island as a standard feature. Moreover, the new iPhone 15 lineup is also expected to be shipped with a USB-C port.

