Dynamic Island: Leaks say it is the future of iPhone design

The latest leaks on iPhone 15 revealed the Dynamic Island feature and curved bezels on all models, improving the basic model.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 6, 2023
The latest leaks on iPhone 15 revealed the Dynamic Island feature and curved bezels on all models. We expect to see the final product in September 2023, but until then, more information will likely be leaked.

Months before the official event where Apple's new products will be announced, we are gathering more intel on what everyone is waiting for, iPhone 15. According to ShrimpApplePro, the new iPhone 15 family will have curved bezels and, not surprisingly, Dynamic Island. The famous leaker shared the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series with a video on Twitter, and we now have a better vision of what to expect. It was also mentioned that the video is taken from the Chinese TikTok, Douyu, and Shrimp claimed, confirming its authenticity with a source. 

The one in the middle is the largest, probably iPhone 15 Pro Max. As expected, it is the same but a larger model compared to the one on the left, which is predicted to be iPhone 15 Pro. It has thinner bezels compared to iPhone 14 Pro. Both designs have Dynamic Island, with no surprise. What is surprising is that the regular iPhone 15 model also includes the Dynamic Island feature, as seen at the top of the glass. It has noticeably thicker borders than the others but is the same as iPhone 14. Apple is looking to make Dynamic Island a basic feature this year and offers it with every model.

In our previous iPhone 15 leaks article, we covered multiple points on the latest news, including the Dynamic Island feature and USB-C connector. The CAD leaks pointed out that the new iPhone 15 family would look similar to iPhone 14 but with slight differences. Also, there will be significant differences between the regular and the Pro model of the upcoming iPhone family. Rumors say that at least eight new features will be available that the standard iPhone 15 won't have. 

