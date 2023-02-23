iPhone 15 Design Shown Off in Leaked Images

MacRumors today provided images of a supposed standard model of the iPhone 15. These images were shared on Twitter by renowned leaker Unknownz21 and gave users a first look at the Apple iPhone 15's design.

What Did the Images Reveal?

For those who haven't got a glimpse of the leaked design images yet, there are a few things that may surprise users. The images feature a USB-C port at the bottom. This will take the place of the Lightning port that has been part of every iPhone since 2012. The complete iPhone 15 lineup will be transitioning to USB-C. This is owing to the implementation of charging port laws in the EU.

The front of the phone has no major changes as compared to iPhone 14. The dynamic island that was part of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pro will continue with iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The uploaded images were edited to lower their quality so that the origin cannot be traced.

What Else Do We Know?

Earlier in February, Unknownz21 had shared an image of the iPhone 15 chassis. However, that was limited to the USB-C port. Those images did, however, show certain design changes to the iPhone 15 Pro models. One of the changes is deeper curves. These design changes are not expected with the iPhone 15 models. In addition to these design changes, the iPhone 15 models will feature Wi-Fi 6, an A16 chip, and a Qualcomm X70 modem. Watch this space for more updates on the iPhone 15 series.

