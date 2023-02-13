News swirling around the upcoming iPhone iteration is making the headlines every day, and this time industry insider ShrimpApplePro has brought some allegedly interesting news for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, adding to the list of rumors for the other models.

Brace yourself for this. Rumor has it the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a screen with 2,500 nits of brightness. Ta-da! Seriously though, this means the brightness will be by far better than anything else in the market.

Most amusingly, it’s a next-generation Samsung panel, which isn’t even offered by Samsung in their top-of-the-line phones. Not even the latest Galaxy S23 series can compete with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. In the case of the Galaxy phones, they can get to 1,750 nits, whereas the Apple devices reach 2,000 nits in a particular outdoor mode.

In fact, not even Samsung’s TVs reach that nits figure, with the best of them offering 2,000 nits, tops. And this is double what the previous year’s panels were capable of.

Another important consideration is that ShrimpApplePro mentions this is the case for the Pro Max version, and according to leaks by Mark Gurman, there’s going to be a new “Ultra” version even more featured than the Pro Max. It may be the case that the nits count could go even higher.

Another interesting prediction about the upcoming iPhone 15 series is a possible “camera bump”. According to some hints by ShrimpApplePro, it might be quite substantial, too. However, there are no details as to which models would be affected by this.

Going back to display issues, the leaker also mentioned that all iPhone 15 models will get a Dynamic Island and have curved screen edges. All of these features seem to point at Apple adopting new strategies thanks to lackluster sales for its iPhone 14 series.

This gives credence to another Mark Gurman rumor that would be a game-changer for many. He mentioned that Apple is working on a subscription model for its hardware products. This is not the same as buying the phone in installments, since it may allow you to swap your device for a newer one later on.

This service would be integrated with the Apple One bundles and come with AppleCare. The pricing would depend on the chosen model.

According to Gurman, it has been in development for several years, and it’s almost ready to launch, but Apple opted not to do it with the iPhone 14. The reason was a desire to reduce launch day complexity.

This comes as good news for many since iPhone pricing tends to constantly increase, disallowing many potential customers to get brand-new iterations of their favorite devices.

Whether these rumors end up being correct or not, something is clear: Apple is actively looking for ways to keep people engaged and build hype, while adopting new strategies in an ever-changing economic climate.

Source: Forbes

