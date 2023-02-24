iPhone's final hit before big update: What's on the way?

Onur Demirkol
Feb 24, 2023
Apple
Apple products have huge user bases, and before every update, Apple runs internal tests for possible debugging and measuring user experiences. The latest reports indicate that the company has started new internal tests.

IOS 16.3.1 is the latest update iPhone consumers use, which went out a while ago. With new updates, Apple sometimes brings new features but mostly solves security issues and improves software security in general. If you want to go back and use the older version, it is also possible, but it is also known that Apple restricted users from downgrading to iOS 16.3 from iOS 16.3.1 a couple of days ago.

Latest reports indicate that the company has started new internal tests for possible debugging and measuring user experience of the new iOS.

According to Mac Rumors, Apple started testing iOS 16.5 this month. For now, the tests are made internally, and we don't have any information on how they are going or what features the company is testing. It is expected that iOS 16.5 will be one of the last notable updates before iOS 17, which will be announced at WWDC in June.

Even though the exact features are unknown, iPhone users are still waiting for previously surfaced features like the Apple Card savings account, Apple Pay Later, or the iMessage Contact Key Verification. These features may or may not be revealed with the iOS 16.5 update for the iPhones, but the company will eventually announce them in the near future.

Apple is testing iOS 16.5 internally, but the top gun is still iOS 17, which is expected to go out in June. iOS 17 will feature more innovative and comprehensive updates. Unfortunately, iOS 17 Beta won't be free for developers. Developers hoped to continue installing the upcoming Betas with the configuration profile, but Apple won't let them do it for free. Apple's plan for the long term is clear, but we don't know how soon it will hit the public Beta users.

The iOS 16.4 Beta was released for developers last week, and it supported 5G SA, Web Push Notifications, and more. It also comes with new podcast app improvements, a new emoji, and a couple more features. The public has already started testing some new features, but internally, Apple is working on its next move to satisfy its customers. After the beta tests of 16.4 are done, the company will release the public version of iOS 16.5 beta and let developers try out the ups and downs of the latest update. Until then, we don't really know which features it will bring.

