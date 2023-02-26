Apple Now Testing iOS 16.5 Internally as One of the Final Updates Before iOS 17

Apple’s next iOS iteration is set to be announced in June at WWDC. This is why, according to some reports, the company’s kicking iOS 16.5 into high gear. This update would be one of the last major ones before the new iOS is released.

Bear in mind that, at the time of this writing, the current iOS version is 16.3.1 and there are highly anticipated features coming, including the possibility of a new service, Apple Pay Later, with the iOS 16.4.

Because iOS 16.4 hasn’t been released yet, it’s mostly speculation as to what 16.5 might bring to the table. Some announced features that have yet to be released are Apple Music Classical App, iMessage Contact Key Verification, and the Apple Card savings account, to name a few.

What is known about iOS 17 is that it will introduce a next-gen version of Apple’s CarPlay. It will offer better integration with certain vehicle functions such as the A/C and radio, not to mention multiple-display support, among other features.

However, to enjoy the next iteration of CarPlay, you must drive a compatible car (yes, we live in a world where we check car compatibility just like a motherboard and CPU combo now), and it’s still unknown which ones will offer this integration. Apple commented that brands like Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Porsche, and Volvo are a few partnered brands for this. The official announcement would be made in late 2023.

Another major novelty for iOS 17 is that, according to rumors, it’ll allow alternative app stores on the iPhone series in Europe. This is not because of Apple’s big heart, but because it’s required by the Digital Markets Act. Popular Apple prophet Mark Gurman hinted it would be implemented by mid-2024 with a later version of iOS 17, however.

If you’re eager to try iOS 16.5, you’ll need to wait some more. Apple has recently unveiled the first iOS 16.4 beta, making it available to developers and testers. Among the confirmed features of this beta, there are new emojis, web push notifications, and improvements in the Podcasts app.

Perhaps most notoriously, there’s a feature that will prevent iOS 17 enthusiasts from actually getting the free beta when it’s available for developers. Not cool, Apple, not cool at all.

WWDC, an acronym for Worldwide Developers Conference, is held in June by Apple at Apple Park in Applefornia, I mean, California. Besides iOS 17, Apple is expected to announce macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

To spice things up, the company might unveil the realityOS or xrOS operating system. What is that? None other than the operating system that a hypothetical Apple AR or VR headset will use. This headset is reportedly in the works and is rumored to be called Reality Pro.

