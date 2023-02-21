Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.3 Following iOS 16.3.1 Launch, Downgrading No Longer Possible.

Apple stopped signing iOS 16.3 - but what does that mean for iPhone users? Downgrades are now being blocked to that iOS version on the iPhone, meaning that users trying to install an iOS version must install iOS 16.3.1.

iPhone users, however, should be accustomed to Apple stopping signing older iOS versions as it releases newer versions to ensure iPhones are running the latest Apple Software. Apple’s latest software includes security updates, performance improvements, bug fixes, and new features.

Although some prefer downgrading to an earlier iOS version as a backstop to issues with the newest software version, that opening is generally short. However, users experiencing issues while running iOS 16.3.1 must wait until Apple releases a new update.

So whoever attempts to restore their iPhone will only have iOS 16.3.1 since Apple is blocking iOS 16.3 downgrades. And those on the public and developer beta train can install the latest iOS betas.

