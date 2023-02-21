Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.3 Following iOS 16.3.1 Launch, Downgrading No Longer Possible.

Shaun
Feb 21, 2023
Updated • Feb 21, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.3 Following iOS 16.3.1 Launch, Downgrading No Longer Possible.

Apple stopped signing iOS 16.3 - but what does that mean for iPhone users? Downgrades are now being blocked to that iOS version on the iPhone, meaning that users trying to install an iOS version must install iOS 16.3.1.

Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.3 Following iOS 16.3.1 Launch, Downgrading No Longer Possible.

iPhone users, however, should be accustomed to Apple stopping signing older iOS versions as it releases newer versions to ensure iPhones are running the latest Apple Software. Apple’s latest software includes security updates, performance improvements, bug fixes, and new features.

Although some prefer downgrading to an earlier iOS version as a backstop to issues with the newest software version, that opening is generally short. However, users experiencing issues while running iOS 16.3.1 must wait until Apple releases a new update.

ADVERTISEMENT

So whoever attempts to restore their iPhone will only have iOS 16.3.1 since Apple is blocking iOS 16.3 downgrades. And those on the public and developer beta train can install the latest iOS betas. 

After upgrading to iOS 16.3.1. You won’t be able to downgrade again!

Advertisement

Related content

A professional photographer, Kevin Mazur, brought a professional camera and an iPhone 14 Pro Max to shoot the Super Bowl.

Pro photographer shoots Super Bowl with iPhone 14 Pro Max
Factory sealed first-gen iPhone sells for over $63,000 at an auction

Factory sealed first-gen iPhone sells for over $63,000 at an auction
Apple has launched the Car Key Tests app on the Apple Store to work with some car manufacturers and optimize the technology.

Apple launches Car Key Tests app on App Store
Apple rolls out Communication Safety in Messages to 6 more Countries

Apple rolls out Communication Safety in Messages to 6 more Countries
The Future of iPhone Buttons: A Look at Apple's Plan for a Buttonless iPhone

The Future of iPhone Buttons: A Look at Apple's Plan for a Buttonless iPhone
What's new in macOS Ventura 13.3 Beta

macOS Ventura 13.3 Beta fixes annoying Task Manager issue

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved