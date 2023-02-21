Apple launches Car Key Tests app on App Store

Apple has launched the Car Key Tests app on the Apple Store to work with some car manufacturers and optimize the technology. The app is currently not visible on the regular App Store but is distributed by Apple's developer account. Even though there is still a long road ahead, the company has officially shifted gears on the project.

It is not the biggest news that you can unlock your car using the Wallet app on your iPhone, as it was announced in 2020. The company works slowly but steadily to maintain optimal performance, and it is still a work-in-progress feature that will have expanded features and be able to use with more cars in the future.

Apple launched Car Key Tests on App Store, but it is not accessible to the regular community. It is now unlisted and only shared through Apple's developer account. Unfortunately, there is no way to download and look at it via the regular App Store. However, you could look at it by visiting this link; anonymous sources told 9to5Mac.

There are only limited options of cars that you could test the app on. Apple partnered with BMW a while ago, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had said: "Remember CarKey, the Apple feature announced a year and a half ago that lets you unlock and start your car from your iPhone’s Wallet app? I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re unfamiliar with it, given that Apple hasn’t discussed the feature in a while, and it only works on select BMW models. I’m told that’s going to change soon." The limited list includes the 2022 Genesis GV60 and GV90 and the 2022 Kia Niro. A spokesperson for Kia said the company "will have more information about Digital Key availability in the coming weeks, to MacRumors.

The application aims to help partnered car manufacturers test the optimization and integration with it. It allows car manufacturers to test and validate certification process requirements, security issues, and such. It got out to sunlight recently, but Apple has most likely been handing out the app to car manufacturers in the past for test and validation purposes.

Apple's Car Key Tests App is an obvious signal that we are getting closer to hearing expanded features and car announcements. It looks like there is still more time ahead of us, but now it got official that Apple has reached out to car manufacturers with an app to test their new technology. Shortly, more cars are expected to be added to the pool and be available with the Car Key app.

