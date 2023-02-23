Leak Suggests iPhone 15 Display Could Be Larger Than iPhone 14

Trevor Monteiro
Feb 23, 2023
Updated • Feb 23, 2023
Until recently, it was believed that Apple would release four new models in the iPhone 15 series. These models were expected to be the same size as the iPhone 14 series - 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. However, a new leak has now suggested that the base iPhone 15 model may have a slightly larger display.

Larger Display Size

As per the 3D CAD files, the new iPhone 15 will come with a display size of 6.2 inches. It is, however, not certain that this screen size will be the same for the smaller of the two pro models for the iPhone 15.

Unlike the leak of the iPhone 15 Pro CAD, the based iPhone 15 CAD suggests that it will not feature capacitive buttons. The iPhone 15 CAD confirms that the new phone will have a dual camera, a dynamic island shaped like a pill on all four models, and USB-C instead of a lightning port.

When Can We Expect It?

Apple's new iPhone 15 series will launch in the same timeframe as the company always does - September. You can watch this space for more news on iPhone 15 and all your favorite gadgets.

