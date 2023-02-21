Apple Makes Surprise Change That Will Affect iPhone 15 Upgrades

iPhone is set to introduce the next software update iOS16.4 soon. The public beta and first developer versions are already out. After testing the new version, people have reservations about the iOS 17 software update, which will come along with the release of the iPhone 15 series. The update will also have an impact on other phones compatible with iOS 17.

How Things Initially Worked?

If you’re not ready to wait for the official launch and need to try out this version, then there are two things you can do. The first way is to get the developer version, which is a paid feature and will cost you $99 a year. If you’re not a developer but still want to try the update, you’ll need to configure your profile to suit that of a developer. Only once this is done will you be able to successfully try the developer version.

The only problem with this route is ever since people have learned they can beat the system and try out a new update by pretending to be developers, a ton of non-developers try this too. Basically, the developer version is accessible to all, and if you do a little digging, you might get the update without paying the fee too because of the number of people who share profiles.

How Will They Work Now?

This new update now comes with a beta developer update in the settings menu. This means only a developer who has paid for the feature can see it on their menu and will be able to download it. This helps maintain transparency and eliminates the need for a separate profile, which is also sharable. It allows for a smoother transaction and fewer people to get their hands on the update until it’s completely ready. While there’s still a public beta version available free of charge for all those who’ve signed up for it, this version will come in later than the developer version and will be free of charge.

Apple stated with the iOS 16.4 beta version, developers can download the beta update directly from their system settings. This option will only be available on the device registered as a developer and must use the same Apple ID which was used to enroll in the program. The program will no longer allow developers to configure profiles for access.

What this means is when iOS 17 is released with the iPhone 15, every person needs to be signed in with their Apple ID in order to access the device. This is not only for iPhone 15 but for all iPhones compatible with the iOS 17 upgrade.

Apple has made it crystal clear that if a developer doesn’t pay for the program, they don’t get access to the software either. Websites sharing the configuration profiles have already been tracked down by Apple, and they will no longer be able to share any more beta versions for free.

While the release remains the same for developers, it’s the people who aren’t ready to pay for an early release who’ll feel the pinch since they no longer have access to it.

