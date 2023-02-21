Apple Watch | Health Scare | Life-Saving Notifications

Apple Watch Detects A Health Issue Again

Shaun
Feb 21, 2023
Updated • Feb 21, 2023
Apple
The Apple Watch has been in the news numerous times for its efforts to help notify people about possible health concerns using features like fall detection, Emergency SOS and heart monitoring. In a recent incident, a Reddit user shared how wearing an Apple series 7 watch helped save their life. The user said if it weren’t for the watch, they were at a high risk of passing out and dying. 

What Had Happened?

Getting into the details of the incident, the user explained they felt a little tired and decided to grab a nap to rest post-lunch. As soon as they woke up, they noticed the watch had over 10 notifications indicating a high heart rate. The user went on to schedule a video call with their doctor, who asked them to check their pulse and blood oxygen level. Once the results were in, the doctor called 911 to help get the user to the hospital as soon as possible.

Why Did This Happen?

The paramedics arrived, and although the doctor assumed at first that it was a possible heart attack, further investigation revealed the user was suffering from severe internal bleeding.

They suffered from very low hemoglobin, which caused internal bleeding. The doctors treating the user said that had they not gotten there in time, they wouldn’t have made it. The only reason they are still alive is thanks to the notifications the Apple Watch went on sending them, till they knew they had taken action. 

This is just one of the many incidents when Apple Watches have managed to save the lives of individuals by notifying them. Although not capable of professional-grade medical care, it’s surely a companion that one can keep handy.

