Pro photographer shoots Super Bowl with iPhone 14 Pro Max

A professional photographer, Kevin Mazur, brought a professional camera and an iPhone 14 Pro Max to shoot the Super Bowl and shared his thoughts on both devices.

The Super Bowl attracted millions, most behind their screens but the lucky ones in the stadium, almost 70,000 fans. It is the most watched organization in the United States. This year, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles competed for the glory, and in the end, the Chiefs lifted the trophy. Fans behind the screens lived the spirit thanks to the broadcast team and the photographers from the venue, including Kevin Mazur. Mazur took photos with his iPhone 14 Pro Max and SI Showcase and connected with the professional photographer to gather more information.

Just like every other photographer, Mazur also attended the event with an expensive and professional photography kit to take photos of the one in a lifetime experience for most. On top of the professional kit, he also brought out his iPhone 14 Pro Max at the Super Bowl event to catch a few moments. You can check the photos here.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview with Sports Illustrated, Kevin Mazur said: "You can pick it up and start shooting right away, but I think it's important to learn all the various settings and play around with those. Ensuring that you are using the right settings is the difference between a good photo and a great photo."

Ensuring the right settings requires at least a little knowledge of professional photography. The photos taken at Super Bowl using iPhone 14 Pro Max had a professional photographer's touch regarding settings. Mazur's point is if you have some knowledge of professional photography, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a great option to take photos even at big events. It is also very easy to use and doesn't take up too much space.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with three different lenses in the back and offers various shooting modes, letting you swap between 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 3x. "Using the various zoom lenses is crucial, and tapping the numbers right above the shutter button makes it really easy to switch between them. This makes one-handed shooting easier," said the professional photographer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement