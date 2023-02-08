Apple Watch patent suggests that a future model of the wearable could have uses when taken off the wrist

A future model of the Apple Watch could be redesigned in a way to be used when it is not worn on the user's wrist. A patent granted to the Cupertino company says that the wearable device could come with a quick release mechanism.

Apple is planning on redesigning the Apple Watch

According to a report that has been published by Apple Insider, Apple believes that devices such as the watch have some restrictions when they are worn on one's person. It notes that while they have an aesthetic appeal, and offers advantages such as monitoring the health and status of the user, they also limit the usability of many functions.

Over the years, the Apple Watch has seen various improvements including an ability to browse the App Store, and download apps directly on the watch. But now, Apple wants its wearable to serve as a multipurpose device. The primary focus of the patent seems to be on the functionality of the device, Apple wants the Watch to retain its regular functionality as a wearable, but wants to provide additional features when the watch is taken off of the user's wrist. For example, taking off the watch from the wrist could allow the user to operate the device freely, and uses sensors such as a camera in the watch's housing.

The other thing that the patent highlights is the inclusion of a new attachment mechanism for the watch, in fact it proposes several designs for this purpose. A key element to make this change possible is to change the design of the strap, Apple wants to use a hard strap instead of a bendable material like fabric.

One of the possibilities is that the strap could be worn flat with a nest in the middle. This "nesting" hole would be where the back of the watch rests, and that's where it has the sensors to monitor the user's health such as the pulse rate (heart rate), oxygen blood level detector, etc., while other sensors in the device such as the gyroscope helps in case of fall detection and in turn calls medical emergency services for assistance.

The proposed attachment mechanism of future Apple Watches will allow a more convenient way to release the watch from the wrist, without fiddling with a clasp, buckle or closure mechanism. This does sound like the watch could pop-off with the right amount of pressure, or the press of a button, though looking at the pictures represented in the patent, it does appear quite different. Maybe it will have a slide on mechanism where those hinge-like cut-outs on the sides will clip on or snap into place? Another diagram shows a design that looks like a bangle or a bracelet.

There are other ways that the Apple Watch could be used in its detached form, for example, to place it on a different part of the body for medical readings and such, after all the wearable has been quite reliable and saved many lives across the World. Of course, we don't have a way of saying what all this means for certain, the designs in the patent could merely be an alternative way to wear and remove the watch.

