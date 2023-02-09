Have you seen the new Super Bowl #AppleMusic hashflag on Twitter?

Shaun
Feb 9, 2023
Apple
|
0

Super Bowl 57 is set to begin on February 12, 2023, but it’s not only the sports game that has everyone excited. There’s a stunning lineup prepared for the Halftime Show with Apple Music as the new sponsor. And now, Twitter is joining the fun with a new #AppleMusic hashflag.

Have you seen the new Super Bowl #AppleMusic hashflag on Twitter

If you’re not familiar with the terminology, a hashflag is a unique icon that accompanies a hashtag on social media platforms like Twitter. For the Super Bowl Halftime event, Apple is now sporting a fancy red brand design with an explosive blur effect around it. 

The new hashflag applies to both #AppleMusic and #AppleMusicHalftime hashtags. To activate it, you simply start typing #AppleMusic, and you’ll see the hashflag appear. It might not show in your post while you’re typing it, but it will be there once you publish the Tweet.

We’ll have to see if Twitter will enable an animated version of the hashflag when the Super Bowl event goes live, which is something that usually happens. Many sports fans are excited by the show itself, which will feature top singers like Rihanna. There will even be an interview with her by Nadeska Alexis of Apple Music Radio, which you can catch on February 9th, 9:00 am PT.

Are you excited by the upcoming Super Bowl 57? Will you simply be watching to see Rihanna sing? What do you think about the AppleMusic hashflag? Let us know your thoughts.

Source: 9to5Mac

Advertisement

Related content

Apple Watch patent suggests that the wearable could have uses when taken off the wrist

Apple Watch patent suggests that a future model of the wearable could have uses when taken off the wrist
Apple underlines the importance of security and privacy features in iOS to protect children's safety

Apple outlines security and privacy features in iOS, iPadOS and macOS to keep children safe online
Apple is reportedly moving ahead with developing reverse wireless charging for the iPhone.

Apple is reportedly moving ahead with developing reverse wireless charging for the iPhone.
Mac Studio may never get updated, because new Mac Pro is coming

Mac Pro Fuels Mac Studio's Future with Promised Upgrades
Apple may be working on a pricier iPhone 'Ultra'

Apple Takes the iPhone to New Heights with the Rumored 'Ultra' Model
When Will the iOS 16.4 Beta Be Released?

When Will the iOS 16.4 Beta Be Released?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved