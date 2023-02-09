Super Bowl 57 is set to begin on February 12, 2023, but it’s not only the sports game that has everyone excited. There’s a stunning lineup prepared for the Halftime Show with Apple Music as the new sponsor. And now, Twitter is joining the fun with a new #AppleMusic hashflag.

If you’re not familiar with the terminology, a hashflag is a unique icon that accompanies a hashtag on social media platforms like Twitter. For the Super Bowl Halftime event, Apple is now sporting a fancy red brand design with an explosive blur effect around it.

The new hashflag applies to both #AppleMusic and #AppleMusicHalftime hashtags. To activate it, you simply start typing #AppleMusic, and you’ll see the hashflag appear. It might not show in your post while you’re typing it, but it will be there once you publish the Tweet.

We’ll have to see if Twitter will enable an animated version of the hashflag when the Super Bowl event goes live, which is something that usually happens. Many sports fans are excited by the show itself, which will feature top singers like Rihanna. There will even be an interview with her by Nadeska Alexis of Apple Music Radio, which you can catch on February 9th, 9:00 am PT.

You can now start using the #AppleMusic #AppleMusicHalftime hashflag to include the fun new explosive design by @AppleMusic for the @SuperBowl Halftime show. #SuperBowl57 — CE Publications (@PublicationsCE) February 9, 2023

Are you excited by the upcoming Super Bowl 57? Will you simply be watching to see Rihanna sing? What do you think about the AppleMusic hashflag? Let us know your thoughts.

Source: 9to5Mac

