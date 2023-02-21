The Wrong Way To Use An AirTag

For most people, knowing someone is trying to keep track of their whereabouts without their knowledge is quite sickening. While parents try to do this all the time with their kids, it’s not something partners should attempt, as it clearly symbolizes a lack of trust. In a recent incident, a 19-year-old girl admitted she felt sick when she learned her boyfriend had placed an AirTag to keep track of her whereabouts. 

Recently introduced in Australia, AirTags have made quite a controversial entry. The tags are really tiny and one retailer had these tags pulled out from their store purely because they pose a choking hazard. 

Shocking AirTag Stories

According to Channel 7 news, the girl was from Melbourne and learned about the tracking, thanks to Apple’s anti-stalking measures. She stated she was notified about being tracked by an AirTag, while she was shopping. She went on to say that she initially had no clue why she was constantly getting notifications by the app and couldn’t understand why they kept popping up. 

Once she figured it out, she felt sick and began looking for the AirTag in her car. Since the device is so small it wasn’t easy to find, but since the only person to enter her car apart from her was her boyfriend of six months, she knew what he’d done. 

Although her boyfriend initially denied placing the AirTag in her car, he came clean the moment she said she was going to report the incident to the cops. The girl said it shattered her to learn that her own boyfriend could do something like that. He claimed he’d been hurt in the past and didn’t want to risk getting hurt again, which is why he was monitoring her whereabouts. The girl wasn’t in any mood to buy his story and decided to end her relationship with her stalker.

Use AirTags in the Right Way

AirTags aren’t for stalking and while the girl could have gotten the police involved, she didn’t. There are certain measures Apple has put in place in case any person feels they are being stalked with an AirTag. You can always check with Apple customer care to know more.

AirTag Features | Apple Bag Tracking | Stalking People

