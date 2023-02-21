The Differences Between iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Each year, iPhone enthusiasts eagerly wait for the new model of their beloved smartphone to release. For years, Apple has maintained a level of class and price which slips the phone into the luxury end of the market. With multiple versions releasing each year, it’s often tough to decide which models are worth purchasing and which ones aren’t/ In case you’re looking at the iPhone 14, but can’t pick between iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max, here’s a detailed comparison to help you make an informed choice.

Price

One of the most important factors anyone has to take into consideration prior to purchasing a phone is the price. iPhone is determined to cater to multiple budgets with iPhone 14 series, which is why you have 3 options to choose from. Although the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most expensive on the list and comes at a starting price of $1099, it also comes with a technology upgrade feature. However, if that’s not something that fits your budget, you can still choose between the iPhone 14 Plus, which has a starting price of $899 and the iPhone 14, which has a starting price of $799.

If you feel these prices are a little too high for you, there are multiple options you can go with in order to lower the price of your new iPhone. One of these is a monthly payment scheme, which is the most obvious choice. However, if that’s not what you seek, you can also try selling your old phone to cash in on some money to put down for your new iPhone.

Screen Size

While screen size doesn’t matter to everyone, some people are quite particular about how large or how small their phones are. Although it’s common to believe that people will prefer a larger screen, it’s not necessarily the case. Someone with tiny hands might find it tough to control the iPhone 14 Max Pro, which is 6.7 inches. The iPhone 14 isn’t very small, but it’s more manageable at 6.1 inches. The iPhone 14 Plus is also as large as the Max Pro (6.7 inches). If your hands are not very tiny, then this phone size might be a pleasure to use, considering the clarity and attention to detail the phone offers.

Camera

Phone cameras play a huge role in choosing the right device and the iPhone 14 series offers a variety of options when it comes to camera selection for your phone. While the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come with dual cameras at the back, the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with three. Here’s what the cameras look like.

iPhone 14

Main Camera - 12MP

Second Camera - 12MP (UltraWide)

Selfie Camera - 12MP

iPhone 14 Plus

Main Camera - 12MP

Second Camera - 12MP (UltraWide)

Selfie Camera - 12MP

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Main Camera - 48MP

Second Camera - 12MP (Telephoto)

Third Camera - 12MP (UltraWide)

Selfie Camera - 12MP

When it comes to detailed capturing of a scenery, backdrop or even having to zoom in, the iPhone 14 Pro Max stands out thanks to its camera superiority, but that doesn’t mean the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are far behind. Their selfie camera is just as good as the Pro Max and it helps to freeze moments just as well. The video recording features of all three models are top-notch. The Cinematic mode helps achieve a shallow depth of field at 4K for 30 frames per second. The devices also offer action and sensor-shift optical image stabilization, which benefits TikTok users.

Battery Life

One of the most annoying features of a phone is its poor battery life. The last thing you want is for your phone to die on you before you get back home. To say the least, a phone should last long enough to go through the day and charge quickly, so you don’t need to wait hours for your phone to charge. Thankfully, the iPhone 14 series offers both of these features. The iPhone 14 comes with an impressive 3279 mAh battery and the Pro Max and Plus both have a 4325 mAh battery.

While the Pro Max and Plus can charge up to 50 percent of their battery in just 30 minutes, the iPhone 14 can get a complete charge in that amount of time due to the battery size difference as well as the phone size. All phones are compatible with wireless charging in case you’re not a fan of wires hanging around your space.

Hardware

The heart of any phone lies in its hardware and, irrespective of the make and model, it eventually boils down to how good the hardware is. Smartphones have something called a processing chip, which helps them function and perform all the smart tasks it does. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has the latest A16 Bionic chip as compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which still comes with the A15 Bionic chip.

While they are both highly effective, it’s only obvious that the A16 is better. While this won’t affect your usage too much, as stated above, it’s what is responsible for helping you get better technology.

Key Features

While the Apple iPhone 14 series has been a success and all three models are impressive, there are features that make the iPhone 14 Pro Max stand out. For starters, Apple has revamped the way users interact with their phones with the Dynamic Island feature which has bubbles up for music, FaceTime and multiple widgets which enable you to multitask just like you would on your computer.

The phone also offers 1TB capacity, which is way more than you need to store important and not-so-important data too. You can install multiple apps and your phone will still work just as smoothly as it did the first day you got it.

All iPhone 14 series phones share some common features which include Emergency SOS service which works via satellite. This feature enables users to send out an emergency text message even when there’s no mobile network or internet connection. These models also have a Crash Detection Function which uses multiple sensors to determine if you’re a victim of a crash. If this happens, your phone will call emergency services. In case you’re wondering, no, your phone won’t call an ambulance if you trip or drop your phone. This is, however, a handy feature for people who like traveling independently and venturing into less populated areas.

