Carol van Zyl
Feb 27, 2023
Updated • Feb 27, 2023
Apple, Mobile Computing
In recent weeks leaks and rumors have reached a new high with CAD leaks and spy photos with more than six months away from the iPhone 15 range’s official unveiling. More talks are also emerging around the new Mac models with the Apple Silicon Mac Pro, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and future updates.

The Twitter account @URedditor allegedly leaked a standard iPhone 15 image online, revealing a dynamic island feature, USB-C connector, and more. At the same time, it remains to have a similar design to the standard version of the iPhone 14.

Based on the leaked CADs, the iPhone 15 3D renders also surfaced recently, which offer an additional look at the iPhone 15 range. The iPhone 15 Pro models feature many expected changes, and the rumor is that at least eight new features will be available that the standard iPhone 15 won’t have. 

There are talks about a new color look for the iPhone 15 Pro models with a dark red option and the standard iPhone 15 models with a light blue and pink option.

Also in the recent headlines are the iOS 17 developer beta, which Apple announced will prevent iPhone users from downloading for free. Ultimately this change will only impact iPhone users who prefer to avoid paying the $99 annual program.

The financial times have reported that Apple has gained popularity among younger Americans who seem to move towards Apple devices because they fear being socially ostracized among their peers. Amid the generational shift, young people also focus on investing in other Apple services and products.

TSMC’s 3nm chips are part of Apple’s complete shipment orders for the M3 Macs and iPhone 15 Pro, and the expectation is that the TSMC’s first-generation 3-nanometer process will power the iPhone 15 Pro range. 

Significant efficiency improvements are expected from the new process compared to the existing ones, offering lower power consumption and enabling better performance. Later this year, the N3 enhanced version of the N3E will be released, and it’s expected that Apple to be at the forefront to be the first TSMC client to adopt this cutting-edge chip technology!

