Nokia may sell this phone but you're the one to repair it

HMD, a Finnish technology firm, has garnered attention with its newest mobile device, the Nokia G22. The phone has been constructed with a strong emphasis on sustainability and repairability, positioning it as an eco-friendly alternative in the current electronics landscape. HMD's dedication to advancing environmentally conscious practices is evident in their design choices for the Nokia G22, which prioritizes longevity and recyclability.

As part of their efforts to promote a more sustainable and customer-centric approach to technology, HMD has joined forces with iFixit to offer an extensive range of resources for repairing the Nokia G22. These resources include tools, guides, and replacement parts, with the aim of empowering customers to repair their device and extend its lifespan.

How does it work, though?

Replacing the battery of the Nokia G22 is a swift and hassle-free process, taking only 5 minutes and requiring nothing beyond the SIM ejector tool, guitar pick, and screwdriver that are included in the device package. Similarly, replacing the display is not the hardest task, with an estimated completion time of 20 minutes. In the event that customers require professional assistance, HMD offers authorized service center repairs as an alternative option.

By utilizing recycled plastic for the G22's back cover and choosing FSC Mix material for the smartphone's packaging, Nokia has demonstrated its commitment to reducing waste and promoting eco-friendliness. Their focus on streamlining the repair process with practical measures such as removing the need for heat during back cover removal and eliminating the use of alcohol for battery removal, further cements the company's dedication to sustainability.

What about the specs of Nokia G22?

The Nokia G22 is a feature-packed smartphone. It comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has an 8MP front-facing camera that supports face unlock, even while wearing a mask, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on a Unisoc T606 chipset with 4GB of RAM and is available in either 64GB or 128GB storage options. The device runs on Android 12 operating system and guarantees 2 OS upgrades, along with 3 years of security updates.

The Nokia G22 features a triple camera setup on its rear, consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It is also equipped with a 5,050mAh battery that supports 20W wired charging.

HMD is banking on user repairability to extend the lifespan of the Nokia G22, and has stocked replacement parts for five years to facilitate this. However, it is worth noting that the phone will receive software support for a shorter duration than rivals such as Samsung and Google. Specifically, the Nokia G22 will receive two years of Android updates, along with three years of security updates.

Affordable Nokia C-series are also presented:

Nokia C22: It runs on Android 13 Go edition, which is optimized for low-powered devices. Priced at €109 (around $115).

Nokia C32: It runs of runs on regular Android 13. Priced at €129 (around $137).

