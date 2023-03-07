iPhone 15 to lack some cool features of its predecessor

The upcoming standard iPhone 15 will not feature an LTPO display. This means that it will not have ProMotion support and an Always-On display like the iPhone 14 Pro models.

MacRumors reported that the user "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog leaked information about iPhone 15's screen details. According to the user, the standard iPhone 15 will not be equipped with an LTPO display. Only the Pro models will include the ProMotion support and always-on display features.

MacRumors also added that the experienced display analyst, Ross Young, had already said that he is still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as the supply chain can't support it. Another report by Apple analyst Min-Chi Kuo mentioned BOE won't have production capacity for mass shipments of LTPO displays until 2024.

Up to 120Hz

The LTPO panels are currently offered only for iPhone 14 Pro models. They use an updated low-power display backlighting. This technology supports ProMotion refresh rates that range from 1Hz to 120Hz. It adapts to whatever you are doing on your phone and increases or decreases the refresh rate accordingly. For instance, if you are playing a game, the refresh rate goes higher, but if you look at static content like the home page or a photo, the refresh rate goes down. In addition, the LTPO panels offer an always-on display feature that keeps the rate at 1Hz and prevents the battery from draining.

"Apple is said to have already made arrangements to deliver iPhone 15 series display panels to domestic companies and will soon finalize details and prepare for mass production. What is confirmed here is that only the Pro Series will have a specification that supports LTPO 120 refresh rate, with the basic regular Plus model not having it in its requirements," says the translation of the Naver blog post.

Recently, the new iPhone 15 front glasses were leaked, and it was seen that the standard version also has the Dynamic Display feature. This suggests that Apple will keep it as a basic feature in its upcoming models. However, the standard iPhone 15 will not have all the cool features that the 14 Pro family has.

