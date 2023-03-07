The New iPhone 14 Color Is Finally Here!

Apple released the green iPhone 13 nearly a year ago, and it is rumored that the new iPhone 14 color will soon be announced. Rumors also show that the new color will be yellow.

According to Mark Gurman's latest tweet, the new iPhone 14 color is "indeed imminent." Last year, Apple released the green color of iPhone 13 around this time, and the tradition will continue this year. Last week, MacRumors said that iPhone 14 would launch in yellow. Apple's PR team has been working on a product briefing for this week, and Gurman approved that the launch is very soon.

Nearly a year to the day after the announcement of the green iPhone 13, a new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 6, 2023 ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is known for reporting on upcoming Apple devices and is one of the most trusted journalists. In his tweet, Gurman didn't specify an exact date but used the word imminent. Fans gathered under the tweet to discuss how close "imminent" is, and the final answer is that it will probably be announced within this week. Even though iPhone 14 will get a new color, the Pro model might be left out as it already offers a similar gold option. Currently, the iPhone 14 offers blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red colors.

In April 2021, Apple launched the purple models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. One year later, a new green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini was introduced, as well as the new alpine green color option for the iPhone 13 Pro models. The company adds a new color to the lineup in spring to boost sales midway through the product cycle. The last time Apple offered a yellow-colored iPhone was back in 2019. iPhone 11 had a yellow option; before that, iPhone XR was also introduced with the same color.

We are still months away from the iPhone 15 announcement, and this new color will keep the agenda busy, at least until the WWDC. The WWDC event is expected to be held in June, while the new iPhone family will be announced in Fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement