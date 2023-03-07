HTC is not worried about Apple launching a mixed reality device

HTC is not worried about Apple launching a mixed reality device
Ashwin
Mar 7, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple's mixed reality headset could finally come to light this summer. This has been going on for quite some time, since 2015 to be precise.

Once every few months, a report claims that it's happening, only to be followed by another that says it has been pushed back again.

HTC is not worried about Apple launching a mixed reality device

This time, the news comes from a different source, HTC's CEO and co-founder, Cher Wang. The Taiwanese entrepreneur told CNBC in an interview during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, that Apple could launch its mixed reality headset in the 2nd half of this year. She also said that Apple would prefer to announce an XR (extended reality) product over augmented reality glasses. This is something which other Apple experts have agreed upon.

HTC's Cher Wang says that Apple entering the market with Meta, Samsung, proves that HTC's direction was correct. She also said welcomed the competition, indicating that HTC is not worried about a new rival capturing the market. Remember when people wrote-off the Apple Watch as a failure even before it launched? Look where it has come to now, it is one of the most successful smartwatches in the world, and has proven to be a life-saver in many situations. That's why I think companies should be wary of Apple's XR product, we could very well be looking at the next big thing in tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple had originally planned to launch its mixed-reality headset in April this year. But it discovered some software and hardware issues during product testing, these were related to the sensors for the hand and eye control, performance and battery life. After analyzing the results, the company decided to delay the announcement to fix the issues. The Silicon Valley giant is now said to be planning to unveil the mixed-reality device, codenamed N301, at the Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June this year. This tallies with what HTC's Cher Wang had to say, in fact it gives the rumor more weight.

Image via Unsplash

The Cupertino company will also announce a new operating system for the device called xrOS. It will reportedly offer a 3D-experience of an iOS-like interface with such as Safari, TV, Mail, Messages, an immersive video streaming experience, virtual video conferencing, etc. The device will have its own App Store too.

Gurman's report states that the Apple mixed-reality headset will be powered by an M2 Apple Silicon chip, and will be backed by an external battery. It will feature several cameras for augmented reality, and is equipped with a couple of 4K virtual reality displays. Now, that sounds like an expensive ordeal.

The Apple mixed-reality headset will reportedly be priced at a whopping $3,000, and could hit the market at the end of the year. That would be twice as expensive as Meta's Quest Pro, which debuted last October with a $1,500 price tag. Apple is apparently prepping a more affordable mixed-reality headset, with cheaper components, and it could be released in early 2024.

Apple is also expected to announce the next-gen iMac, a new MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, with an all-new M3 chip.

Summary
HTC is not worried about Apple launching a mixed reality device
Article Name
HTC is not worried about Apple launching a mixed reality device
Description
HTC's CEO, Cher Wang says that the company is not scared of Apple entering the mixed reality market. The XR device could debut this summer.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Outlook for Mac is now free for all users

Microsoft Outlook for Mac is now free for all users
How to Use Clean Energy Charging on Your iPhone

How to Use Clean Energy Charging on Your iPhone
New Leaks Reveal Front Glass Panels for Apple's iPhone 15 Lineup

New Leaks Reveal Front Glass Panels for Apple's iPhone 15 Lineup
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman Shares Details on Next-Gen iMac and More

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman Shares Details on Next-Gen iMac and More
Screenshots show Google Chrome with Blink engine running on iOS

Screenshots show Google Chrome with Blink engine running on iOS
The latest leaks on iPhone 15 revealed the Dynamic Island feature and curved bezels on all models, improving the basic model.

Dynamic Island: Leaks say it is the future of iPhone design

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved