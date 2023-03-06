New Leaks Reveal Front Glass Panels for Apple's iPhone 15 Lineup

Russell Kidson
Mar 6, 2023
Apple, Mobile Computing
As Apple prepares to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup in September, a host of hardware leaks regarding the forthcoming smartphone are beginning to surface. The most recent leak features a set of front glass panels that are purportedly designed for use on the upcoming iPhone later this year. The leaker, known as ShrimpApplePro, is a credible source in the Apple community and has shared a video that they assert is authentic based on their sources.

The video showcases three glass panels that are consistent with our expectations for a portion of the iPhone 15 lineup. The left panel appears to be tailored for the iPhone 15 Pro, displaying the standard screen size and Dynamic Island, with bezels that are noticeably slimmer than the iPhone 14 Pro. Meanwhile, the middle panel is visibly the largest of the three, implying that it may be intended for the iPhone 15 Pro Max front glass. It features the same Dynamic Island at the top, with a larger screen space that emphasizes the thinner bezels even more.

The combination of ultra-thin bezels and a subtle curve is highly anticipated to create a more immersive and visually engaging appearance for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max displays, surpassing the visual experience of any previous iPhone screen. As such, consumers and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the next generation of iPhone.

The third panel in the video is noticeably distinct from the other two due to its comparably thicker border. It is important to note that this is the same bezel width seen in the iPhone 14 lineup. Additionally, it has been reported that the addition of the Dynamic Island feature to non-Pro models will be one of the upgrades for the iPhone 15. This is a noteworthy improvement, as previously, this feature was exclusive to the Pro models of iPhones. Therefore, this change will provide a more consistent user experience across all iPhone 15 models.

