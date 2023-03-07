Apple TV 4K's Siri Remote Connectivity Issues Finally Fixed with tvOS 16.3.3 Update

Russell Kidson
Mar 7, 2023
Updated • Mar 7, 2023
Apple
Apple has announced the release of tvOS 16.3.3 for Apple TV users, which comes three weeks after the launch of tvOS 16.3.2. This update specifically addresses the connectivity problems experienced by some Apple TV 4K users when using the Siri Remote.

For several months, Apple TV users have been grappling with issues related to the reliability and connectivity of the Siri Remote. Despite the release of tvOS 16.3.2 last month, which some users had hoped would resolve these issues, the problems persisted. Today's release of tvOS 16.3.3 offers a solution to these issues, providing users with a more seamless and reliable viewing experience.

According to Apple, tvOS 16.3.3 finally includes the highly anticipated solution to the persistent Siri Remote connectivity problem:

‘This update addresses the issue of unresponsiveness with the Siri Remote on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).’

It is important to note that tvOS 16.3.3 is exclusively available for the latest third-generation Apple TV 4K, which is the only model that has been affected by this particular issue.

Connectivity issues with TV+ Siri remotes

Last fall, Apple launched a new version of the Apple TV 4K, equipped with a new A15 Bionic chip, support for HDR 10+, and a new Siri Remote that can be charged using USB-C. However, numerous Reddit threads and Apple's support website have been inundated with complaints from users about connectivity issues between the Apple TV and the Siri Remote.

Many users report that the Siri Remote frequently disconnects from their Apple TV without any clear pattern or explanation. This disconnection typically occurs while the Apple TV is playing content, often within minutes of the remote being used to initiate playback. Apple hopes to resolve this issue once and for all with today's release of tvOS 16.3.3, as claimed by the company.

