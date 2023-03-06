A Guide to Clean Energy Charging for Your iPhone

How to Use Clean Energy Charging on Your iPhone

Russell Kidson
Mar 6, 2023
Updated • Mar 6, 2023
Apple, Mobile Computing
Numerous individuals express concern about the environment and are committed to utilizing clean energy sources, such as solar and wind power, whenever feasible. For those who are interested in Clean Energy Charging, it is possible to configure several of the top iPhone models to recharge solely when connected to a power source that utilizes clean energy sources on the electrical grid. 

Although a small step, adopting this practice can significantly reduce one's carbon footprint and have a positive impact on the environment. Clean Energy Charging operates discreetly in the background, similar to optimized battery charging, allowing users to contribute towards the betterment of the environment.

To enable Clean Energy Charging, please follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to the 'Settings' menu on your device.
  2. Select 'Privacy & Security,' then choose 'Location Services.'
  3. Scroll down to the 'System Services' section and select it.
  4. Ensure that 'System Customization' is turned on by sliding the switch to the right, and making sure it is highlighted in green.
  5. Scroll down to 'Significant Locations' and select it. If it's turned off, enable it by sliding the switch to the right. You may need to provide your Face ID or passcode to make this change.
  6. Go back to the 'Settings' menu and scroll down to 'Battery.'
  7. Select 'Battery Health & Charging.'
  8. Under 'Clean Energy Charging,' slide the switch to the right to turn it on.

Clean Energy Charging is a feature that functions by downloading a forecast of carbon emissions right after an iPhone (such as the new iPhone 14) is connected to a charging source. This process runs seamlessly in the background, using the phone's location to determine the nearby energy grid. Based on the information gathered, the feature restricts charging as required. It's worth noting, however, that Clean Energy Charging is currently only available in the United States.

Furthermore, the feature is only enabled at the locations where the user spends the most time, such as their home, office, a local coffee shop, or a friend/family member's home. It automatically deactivates if the user is traveling or in a new location where Clean Energy Charging isn't an option, but full phone usage is necessary.

Clean Energy Charging also has an override feature. If the user sees a notification indicating the estimated time required to fully recharge their phone, but they're in a hurry and need it charged faster, they can touch and hold the notification and select 'Charge Now' to temporarily disable Clean Energy Charging.

The feature should be turned on by default when setting up a new iPhone or after updating to iOS 16.1. Conversely, one can use the same steps outlined above to turn it off.

