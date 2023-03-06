Luxury on a budget with Tecno Spark 10

Tecno has announced Spark 10 Pro, the first Spark-series device to have a glass rear, a larger screen, and a better selfie camera compared to last year's model.

Spark is the entry-level model of Tecno's smartphone family, one of the most affordable devices on the market. The latest model was revealed at the Mobile World Congress 2023 and is expected to launch soon. For now, we don't have any additional information regarding the release date and price, but it will soon go on sale in global markets.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Specs

The Spark 10 Pro has been introduced with a MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor. The processor has two 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 and six 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, including an integrated Mali G52 GPU. It is paired with 8GB of RAM under the hood. It comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that supports a 2460x1080 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The recent model had a G85 processor and didn't support FHD+ @ 90Hz display, but Tecno has found a solution by upgrading the processor.

The newest member of the spark family is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port that supports 18W fast charging. The battery size is pretty much regular for entry-level phones. A fingerprint reader is embedded into the power button on the side and supports dual sim 4G.

It also boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI lens. The phone also offers solid performance for selfies with a 32-megapixel front camera. The storage supports up to 256GB, and the phone's dimensions are 168.41 × 76.21 × 8.46mm. You could choose between black and white options, and it will launch with Android 13 and HiOS 12.6 out of the box. Its biggest difference is the glass rear, as Tecno normally offers the feature in its premium units like the Phantoms.

Tecno manufactures some of the most affordable phones in the global markets. Spark 10 Pro is expected to launch with a price tag around $122, but it is still not official. The company hasn't made any announcements regarding its price, but it will be clear in the upcoming days.

