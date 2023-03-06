Xiaomi makes a major change in its latest smart band

Onur Demirkol
Mar 6, 2023
Misc
|
0

Xiaomi Smart Band 8's design is going through certification process at NRRA Korea, and raw images have enlightened some questions regarding the upcoming fitness tracker.

Xiaomi

One of the market's most affordable and preferred smart bands comes back with a new model. According to The Go Android, a few of its features and design were approved by NRRA Korea (South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency) listing, and we now have visuals of Xiaomi's upcoming device.

The Go Android

Latest leaks show that Xiaomi Band 8 has two straps that attach to the primary body instead of the single full-body strap, which was used until this year. Normally, Xiaomi Band users are used to having one strap with a frame in the middle for the main body itself. Users can change its strap easily, and there are multiple very cool colors that you could match with your fit. With the upcoming model, Xiaomi is shifting to a two-piece detachable strap, similar to other top smartwatches in the market like Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, and Pixel Watch. Besides, Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro and Redmi Watch 3 also use a similar strap, but the basic model will have it for the first time with the 8th generation.

The Go Android

The listing states that the new watch will have Bluetooth 5.1 and a DC 3.87V Polymer Li-ion battery. The model number is referred to as M2239B1, but apart from these, we don't have any other information regarding its other features or hardware specifications. Photos show both straps and the watch itself. It looks like we should expect a similar watch size, but the features will definitely be different. Different sensors can be seen in the photos, but we still don't know what they are for.

Xiaomi Band series is one of the most used fitness trackers, thanks to their features and affordable price. Smart Band 7 was introduced in mid-2022, and it is expected that the new band will be revealed soon and expected to hit the shelves in a couple of months.

