Xiaomi brings luxury to its new e-scooter

Just making smartphones is not for Xiaomi. The company sells a wide variety of electronic goods, such as mobile phones, tablets, robotic vacuum cleaners, and of course, electric scooters. Are you a fan of the company's electric scooters? If so, you should check out the latest Xiaomi electric scooter family member, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is the company's latest flagship product, and it was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The 940-watt motor, the 70-kilometer range, and the complete suspension are all standout features. Keep reading for more...

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra: Is it worth the upgrade the Pro model?

There is a wide selection of Xiaomi e-scooters available. Until now, the E-Scooter 4 Pro was widely regarded as the best of its kind. The end of this is undoubtedly not far off.

It's not just the scooter's specs that have been upgraded with the new Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra. In addition, the company hopes to win over customers with useful extras like a matching helmet and a storage bag.

Xiaomi started to use a dual suspension mechanism on the e-scooter itself. With this, the wheels' front and back ends are supported properly. This component ensures a smooth ride and makes the e-scooter suitable for somewhat rougher terrain.

The climbing capabilities of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra further demonstrate its suitability for off-road riding. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra can handle inclines as steep as 25 degrees, according to Xiaomi.

Do you like the Pro model but can't give up your off-road excitement? Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra can solve your problems.

So is that the only reason to upgrade?

With a single charge, you can make two round trips between Madrid and Getafe

Aside from the motor power, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra's outstanding range is sure to be a hit with many buyers. Xiaomi claims you can go 70 km on a single charge.

The weather and how you drive will both affect your ability to make it there. There ought to be four distinct modes available. If the claims made by the manufacturer are to be believed, the e-powerful scooter's motor will force it to speeds of up to 25 kilometers per hour.

The e-top scooter's speed is displayed on the handlebar's screen. Besides the speed, you may also see things like the selected driving mode and more.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is not the only announcement of the company at MWC 2023. Xiaomi displays its new humanoid robots, Xiaomi 13 Lite, and AR glasses too at the conference.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra: Price and availability

It is currently unknown when the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra will be available for purchase. When it comes to cost, though, things change.

The suggested retail price of the flagship scooter is 999.00 Euros.

Check out the official website of the electric scooter for additional information.

