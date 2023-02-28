When it comes to smartphones, Apple is probably the trendsetter. This industry giant is so incredibly influential that, even if it takes years for the company to develop new ideas and put them into practice, all the others follow suit.

Take a look at the notch, for instance. The iPhone got it, then the others simply had to. It’s almost like children pestering their parents about the other kid having the latest new toy, and parents giving in.

One of the latest occurrences is the “Dynamic Island” in 2022. What is it, you might wonder? It’s just a small part of your screen that lets you see notifications, and can be expanded or contracted accordingly. Visually, it looks like an on-screen notch in its normal size, so to speak. This island item is like so hot that you can even download it for Android.

Of course, all the other big phone crybabies just had to have it, and speculation abounds. The most certain news is that Xiaomi decided to incorporate this design into its Xiaomi 13 Lite phone.

In reality, Xiaomi had done this before with its Xiaomi Civi 2. However, the Xiaomi 13 Lite will be the first phone from the company to offer this feature worldwide. It’s still unknown what extra features the “island” will have. What is known is that the phone will have a centered pill-shaped cutout with a 32 MP selfie shooter and an 8 MP depth sensor.

In the tech department, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. This is a mid-range chipset with better performance than the Snapdragon 778G. It’ll be available with 8 GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

On the back, the Xiaomi Lite has a triple-camera setup with the Sony IMX766 being the highlight, with 50 MP. The set gets complete with an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP macro one. The ultrawide has 119 degrees of field-of-view, which is, well, ultrawide. Besides, the sensor offers natural bokeh effects.

The screen is a 6.55-inch AMOLED with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for all you phone-movie enthusiasts out there. What’s more, it has Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The back of the phone is made of glass, and the screen comes with Gorilla Glass 5.

Its IP53 rating makes it able to withstand water spray and dust, so no underwater photo shooting with this one.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging, which is almost like its bigger brother the Xiaomi 13. The main difference in this department is that the latter offers wireless charging too. It supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC depending on the region. The operating system is MIUI 14, based on Android 12.

It’s very lightweight at only 171 grams and 7.23 mm thick. It comes in three colors, lite blue, lite pink, and black. You in? The 128GB model will set you back about $500 and it’ll be available from March 8.

iPhone clone or iPhone killer? Who knows, but it sure looks like a very capable device.

