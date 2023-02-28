Samsung shows off with its extensive catalogue at MWC

Onur Demirkol
Feb 28, 2023
Updated • Feb 28, 2023
Companies, Mobile Computing
|
0

Mobile World Congress continues without giving a break, and Samsung is among the tech giants to present its new hardware that will possibly lead the market in 2023. As expected, Samsung's stand is loaded with new products, and the company has attracted huge attention.

Earlier this year, Samsung had already revealed the new Galaxy family, consisting of the Samsung S23 series and the new Galaxy Book. Before the event, Samsung said: Samsung continues to grow as a 5G leader, and over the years, we have contributed to the development of 5G core technologies, and we have helped operators expand 5G around the world. We can’t wait to share all of our stories and experiences with you. We’re looking forward to meeting industry leaders and innovators during MWC 2023." The 5G technology is the hottest topic in Barcelona right now. Apart from 5G acceleration, Reality+, OpenNet, FinTech, and Digital Everything were the main points the company concentrated on while preparing for the event.

S23 Ultra is the favorite

Users had a chance to try out Samsung's new babies in Barcelona, especially Samsung S23 Ultra's new 200mp-camera technology. It comes with a brilliant censor that arranges the resolution and lets you take impressive photographs. The S23 Ultra is the heaviest gun in Samsung's arsenal, and the "huge attention" mentioned at the beginning mainly focused on trying out the newest flagship. You can find more images of the Samsung S23 Ultra below.

Samsung is among the tech giants to present its new hardware at MWC 2023 that will possibly lead the market in 2023.
Credit: ghacks.net

The Korean tech giant is one of the leaders in the foldable display market. Its previous devices had much positive customer feedback, and at MWC 2023, Samsung had multiple foldable displays and devices to showcase. Moreover, as seen below, it even had a mechanism folding one of the devices non-stop to prove its durability and strength. Durability is known as the main question mark on these foldable devices, as you might need to fold them several times a day, which could lead to serious issues in long-term usage.

Huawei showed off yesterday, on the first day of the event, and gathered a huge audience together. Interesting and awaited technologies are being introduced at this year's MWC, including Lenovo's rollable laptop and smartphone prototypes. Mobile World Congress will continue until March 2, and if you want to see more images taken by us at the expo center, check below!

 

