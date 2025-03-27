YouTube updates Shorts view count methodology to align with industry standards

YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 27, 2025
Updated • Mar 27, 2025
Youtube
|
0

YouTube has announced a significant update to the way views are counted for its Shorts platform. Starting March 31, 2025, YouTube will begin counting a view each time a Short starts to play or replay, aligning its methodology with that of other short-form video platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Prior to this change, YouTube employed a more stringent criterion for counting views on Shorts, requiring viewers to watch a specific length of the video before registering a view. This approach often resulted in lower view counts compared to competing platforms, potentially impacting creators' perceptions of their content's performance.

The updated view-counting system is expected to provide creators with a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of their content's reach and engagement. By counting views upon the initiation of playback, creators can better assess the immediate appeal of their Shorts and refine their content strategies accordingly. YouTube anticipates that view counts may increase following this change, offering a fuller picture of overall reach, especially for those posting across multiple platforms.

Despite the shift in view-counting methodology, YouTube will continue to track the previous metric under an "engaged views" category within its analytics dashboard. This metric will remain crucial for determining creator earnings and assessing eligibility for the YouTube Partnership Program, ensuring that monetization strategies are based on substantive viewer engagement.

Google's decision to update YouTube Shorts view-counting methodology will give creators' a deeper insight into their content's performance, allowing for more informed content development and strategic planning in the evolving video platform industry.

Source: The Verge

Advertisement

Related content

YouTube may introduce customizable audio quality for Premium subscribers

YouTube may introduce customizable audio quality for Premium subscribers

Google pushing "Ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service" banners on YouTube
YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users

Google set to relaunch Premium Lite subscription for a budget-friendly YouTube experience

Google revives YouTube Premium Lite, but this time with "limited ads"

YouTube Premium: another massive price increase in some regions angers users
YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users

YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users

Tutorials & Tips

How to change YouTube handle

How to upload Shorts on YouTube: Guide

How to monetize YouTube channel in 4 steps?

Fix YouTube Guide button displaying menu every time


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved