Google pushing "Ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service" banners on YouTube
It has been almost a year since Google started to implement changes on YouTube to block content blockers on the platform. The fight against adblockers started in 2023 with "Ad blockers are not allowed by YouTube" banners being shown to affected users.
Google has been testing new implementations since then, including server-side ads that break adblockers, or by throwing jabs against competing browsers like Firefox.
A new banner
Reports on Reddit and other online forums suggest that Google has started to intensify its fight against content blockers once again on YouTube.
The new banner resembles the old. It is shown to users when they use content blockers. The text is slightly different, as it now says "Ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service".
The options are identical to last year's banner: allow ads on YouTube or subscribe to YouTube Premium. No word on YouTube Premium Lite, a cheaper subscription option that promises fewer ads on YouTube as well though.
Not everyone appears to be affected by this. Google, is likely testing the waters on a small percentage of YouTube visitors to collect data and make sure that false positives are low.
Affected users report issues on non-Chrome browsers for the most part. Opera and Firefox seem to be affected specifically by this.
I tested YouTube video playback in several browsers with native or extension-based content blockers and it worked in all of them.
Affected users may try a few things to get back on track.
- First thing they may want to do is update the content blocker and its filter lists, if such an option is provided.
- If that does not work, loading YouTube in private browsing mode may help, as it uses a separate profile for the loading. Just make sure that the content blocker is allowed to run in private browsing mode.
- The next option is to test different browsers to see if they let you get around the blockage.
- Another option is to use Bing Videos to play YouTube videos. Not the most elegant of solutions, but it seems to come without any ads.
If all of those fail, you may want to give third-party frontends and apps a try. Invidious appears to be working again for now, and apps like NewPipe for Android are also alive and kicking.
Closing Words
The cat and mouse game between content blockers and Google's anti-ad-blocking on YouTube could intensify again in the coming months. Users with content blockers may be blocked from time to time when they try to play videos on YouTube.
Now You: do you watch videos on YouTube regularly? Did you run into any content blocks or use YouTube Premium? Let us know in the comments below. (via Neowin)
Comments
I disabled my content blocker on Youtube and tried to watch a 22 minute video. In the first 8 minutes I had four ad breaks – at which point I gave up. It is such an incredibly crappy experience without a content blocker. Also, f**k Google.
Used SkipVids to view this video: https://youtu.be/Y7uHOL4ddbo But all the happened is a brief image of the video appeared to be immediately replaced with another one I wasn’t interested in watching.
Also, it’s a dark mode site which means I have to change FF color mode settings to a white background to watch anything since I use the Text Legibility addon to turn grey colored text to black and that interferes with youtube’s descriptions if a site uses dark mode.
I used NewPipe a few times on my Android phone, but watching videos on such a small screen ultimately becomes irritating especially since it’s necessary to type the URL to every video you want to watch.
I haven’t tried Freetube yet since it requires installing their app, but I’ll give it a go later.
Google just disabled my Ublock and it can no longer be installed. Other adblockers don’t work as good as uBlock Origin did…so sad.
For Chrome and Edge browsers remains uBlock Origin Lite [https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uBOL-home] which, by the way, is no longer available as a Firefox extension given, of course, that Firefox (but not only), (still) supports MV2.
By the way, want to test your adblocker? Not sure if this tester is the toughest but it scores a 100% for my Firefox (uBlock Origin 1.62.0) : [https://adblock-tester.com/]
I don’t see this banner. It’s blocked by my ad blocker ?
Don’t forget FreeTube and SkipVids as alternatives. FreeTube works great with a sock5 proxy and SkipVids offers free TV. My favorite channel is the mountain bike channel.
Thanks. Skipvids also gets rid of the annoying shorts I don’t wish to see.