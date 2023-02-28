A world-first by Honor brings better battery life

Onur Demirkol
Feb 28, 2023
Hardware, Mobile Computing
The battery is one of a device's most important specs, and customers consider it before purchasing. Honor introduced its new battery technology at the Mobile World Congress, which could change the future of battery life and density.

Honor

Technology firms are in a serious race with each other on who will come up with an innovative solution or an improvement for daily-used products. Internal hardware, chipsets, and displays have seen serious changes in the past few years. Tech giants mainly concentrated on the three aspects mentioned recently, but battery capacities were always left behind. In the past couple of years, we haven't seen many innovative solutions regarding battery capacity and density from these companies. However, Honor came to Barcelona to change the game.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Honor, has revealed one of the most interesting features in Barcelona, apart from its new products Magic5, Magic5 Pro, and the Magic Vs. Yesterday, the CEO George Zhao announced Honor's new silicon-carbon battery with a longer runtime. According to Zhao, the silicon-carbon battery has 240% more capacity than a lithium-ion battery when run at 3.5 V. Honor's new technology offers approximately a 12.8% better performance than the current lithium-ion batteries which are used in most devices.

Honor

As mentioned, Honor also introduced its new Magic5 family, and the new Magic5 Pro comes with a 5,100 mAh battery. If the new technology had been used in this model, it could have gone up to 5,400 mAh. It might seem like a small improvement, but it is pretty impressive for a start. According to GSMArena, Honor's new Magic5 Pro comes with a 5,400 mAh battery, while the global version offers a 5,100 mAh battery. It looks like Honor has already started using the new silicon-carbon battery in China. However, it might also be a coincidence as the company yet to make any announcements regarding the matter. In both ways, the global version features a regular 5,100 mAh battery.

