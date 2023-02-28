Honor's new magic: An ambitious camera phone

Alongside all the top smartphone companies, Honor also showcased its new devices at Mobile World Congress 2023. Besides new products, the China-based company has also introduced its new battery technology.

Honor held an event to introduce its newest technologies and products in Barcelona. Yesterday, more information was given on the new Magic5 Pro at a keynote session as well as the new foldable device of the company, Magic VS. Everyone turned their attention to Magic5 Pro as it will decide Honor's 2023 success against its competitors like Samsung, regarding flagships. Honor's CEO, George Zhao, led the session and said the company moved from tech-centric to human-centric.

Honor Magic5 Pro

The Magic5 Pro was surely the most awaited product of Honor. With its triple-camera setup, the Magic5 Pro will be available in five different colors: Glacier Blue, Hot Orange, Classic Black, Meadow Green, and Coral Purple. Zhao mentioned that its rear snappers were designed with a black hole in mind, and the triangle shape simplifies Honor's famous "Eye of Muse" shape. Its new display is defined as "circadian-friendly, " meaning it is better for your eye health. The Honor Magic 5 Pro reduces eye exhaustion by 18% by replicating the variable darkening of natural illumination.

It comes with a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens on the back, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the front. It also includes multiple features like AI motion-sensing capture. We suppose it is not necessary to tell Artificial intelligence's importance in today's technology world, and Honor has also kept up with the latest developments. This new feature will let you take impressive photos even if there is a high-motion movement in the frame, like dancing or jumping. It surely has an impressive camera setup, and the camera is the feature that makes it stand out the most.

Moving to its general specifications, the Honor Magic5 Pro includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is water and dust-resistant, classic IP68. It comes with a 5,100 mAh battery for global usage; in China, the number goes up to 5,400 mAh, possibly using the new battery technology. With a 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Display, the Magic5 Pro was Honor's most interesting device in Barcelona. Its price is announced as €1,199 in Europe.

Honor Magic Vs

The Magic Vs is Honor's second-generation foldable smartphone. “The Honor Magic VS will be our very first foldable flagship to debut in overseas markets, and we are confident that it will deliver huge advancements, transforming how people all around the world use their smartphones,” said Honor CEO George Zhao.

It was announced back on November 23, 2022. The new Magic VS has a 54MP camera and uses a 7.9-inches Foldable OLED display. It also has an impressive 66' fast-charging feature and a thinned and lighter chassis. It is priced at €1,599 in Europe.

At first, Honor was founded as a subsidiary of Huawei to help them compete in the middle-class market but then got acquired by the Chinese government. Nowadays, Honor holds a considerable share of the Western smartphone market.

