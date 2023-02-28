Motorola revives a classic (only with a rollable screen)

Motorola has revealed its latest rollable smartphone concept, the Rizr, at MWC 2023. This comes three years after the groundbreaking launch of its highly popular Razr phone.

While the Rizr garnered significant attention from consumers, it failed to attain the same degree of cultural influence as its predecessor. Despite sharing similar design characteristics, the Rizr boasted a unique sliding display that unveiled the physical keyboard situated beneath it.

Following the Razr's resurgence as a foldable phone, Motorola has resolved to reintroduce the Rizr in a conceptual form. The company's decision to revive the once-popular brand is justifiable, given the triumph of the Razr's comeback. Despite substantial changes having occurred over the 17-year interval since its release, the 2023 Rizr can be regarded as a spiritual successor to the 2006 model.

What does the new Motorola Rizr concept have to offer?

Motorola’s Rizr concept, boasts a unique rolling screen technology, which is not only new to the Rizr but to the market in general. The rolling screen has previously been showcased as standalone concepts and is similar to foldable screens in terms of providing more screen space in a compact design. The Rizr has a compact five-inch 15:9 screen that mechanically extends to 6.5 inches with a 22:9 aspect ratio, making it perfect for gaming and media consumption.

The Rizr's design bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Razr. Motorola chose the name Rizr as a nod to the Razr's iconic design. The phone's compact size makes it ideal for everyday use, while the larger extended configuration caters to gaming and media enthusiasts. The external design of the Rizr is both attractive and practical, making it a tempting choice for those in search of a new phone.

Motorola's Rizr is a phone with a unique feature that sets it apart from other phones on the market. The most salient feature of the Rizr is its secondary display, situated on the back of the phone. When the phone is in its compact form, this display is part of the rollable panel and displays standard notifications and widgets. Additionally, the Rizr has an always-on display that shows pertinent information such as the date, time, and weather.

The Rizr's foldable mechanism employs a diminutive automated structure to unfurl or furl the display. However, the 3,000 mAh battery of the prototype phone is inadequate for the unfurled setup. The primary apprehension regarding the robustness of the device is attributed to the existence of mobile components.

This is of paramount importance, especially given the issues that emerged during the early stages of foldable phones. It is crucial to ensure that the gadget is capable of enduring repeated utilization before introducing it to the masses.

It remains uncertain whether a marketable edition of the Rizr will be unveiled at the forthcoming MWC. While it is commendable that companies are delving into novel and unconventional smartphone designs, it is also imperative that such concepts are dependable and feasible for everyday usage.

