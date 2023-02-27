MWC 2023 expectations: a strong focus on Europe and a handful of foldables

It’s that time of the year again. No, not that dead period until Easter. I mean the Mobile World Congress, which is upon us for its 2023 edition. Set in Barcelona, the MWC 2023 appropriately brings tons of news for the European market, along with a steady supply of foldables for everyone.

There’s a shift in trends this year. Besides Samsung and Apple, innovation regarding smartphones is mostly seen in Chinese companies such as Huawei. Xiaomi and Oppo, to name a few. They’re at the forefront when it comes to slim foldables, great cameras, and ultra-fast charging.

The good news is, some of this wizardry is coming to Europe, too. Here are the latest highlights.

OnePlus

The company’s highlight is its special version of the OnePlus 11, featuring led strips on the back. However, not much else is known about the device in terms of tech specs. Hopefully, they were able to fix some charging issues on this one.

Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13 is a top phone in China and looks like it’s coming to Europe and perhaps the global market. It comes in two flavors: Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. What’s the deal about it? The Pro version comes with a huge 1-inch camera.

Honor

This honorable brand is supposed to bring the Honor Magic 5 series to the table during MWC 2023, and apparently, it’ll be a global release. Luckily, we have some tech spec rumors available for this one.

It’ll feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a bucketload of RAM (12 GB to be precise), but that’s not all. Honor would launch the foldable Honor Magic Vs too.

Huawei

Huawei, as always, is shrouded in mystery. This is no exception for the MWC this year since the company hasn’t had any leaks, even though rumors abound. Those rumors take the shape of a new P60 series but nothing is certain so far. Keep your Huawei HiSuite installed, just in case.

Oppo

Are you ready, Samsung? Oppo announced the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which apparently means the Galaxy Z Flip has met its match. Aside from this announcement, the company has several other events scheduled throughout MWC 2023, so maybe even more interesting things are coming.

Vivo

Vivo is alive and can bend pretty well, too. At least, according to rumors indicating the company will reveal its new foldable flagship during the MWC. This would be the Vivo X Fold 2, with some indicating it’ll be the first foldable offering a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 120W fast charging.

Realme

Yes, it’s real. The Realme GT Neo 5 boasts an incredible 240W fast charging feature, which allows charging its 4,600 mAh battery in less than 10 minutes. At least, that’s for the Chinese version. This phone is set to be presented for markets outside China during the MWC 2023, hopefully with the same abilities.

Nokia

Tired of breaking your screen? Nokia’s got you covered. The company unveiled not one, but three phones focusing on their repairability. For example, the Nokia G22 is designed so you can change the battery or a broken screen almost effortlessly.

