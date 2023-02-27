Android giants tap into satellite tech through Qualcomm

The mobile industry leaders have gathered together in Barcelona for the Mobile World Congress 2023. Companies are making announcements that will shape this year's mobile moves, and Qualcomm revealed a strategy of some of the most known smartphone manufacturers. According to the announcement, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Nothing, and Xiaomi are bringing satellite communication to their devices through Qualcomm.

Just a month before the MWC 2023, Qualcomm announced its new technology at the Consumer Electronics Show, partnering with the satellite service provider Iridium. The new Snapdragon Satellite tech will let smartphones handle two-way texting while other messaging applications will be able to use satellites in emergency situations. Qualcomm's solution received positive feedback from a huge majority of the community and today, the company announced its partnership with certain smartphone brands.

Qualcomm's Vice President for product management, Francesco Grilli, said: "By incorporating Snapdragon Satellite into next–generation devices, our partners will be able to offer satellite messaging capabilities thanks to a mature and commercially available global LEO constellation, which can allow subscribers around the world to communicate outdoors with emergency service providers, as well as family and friends."

Apple is one of the pioneers of the technology as the satellite-based emergency solution was introduced last year with iPhone 14. Samsung also announced a similar solution last week, and now the other Android manufacturers, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Nothing, and Xiaomi, are also in the business. Qualcomm announced the partnership between parties, but none of the smartphone companies have made a statement yet.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite tech is compatible with 8 and 4-series processors of smartphones. None of the smartphone companies gave any specific details about the new technology. We still don't know which models will include the new feature and when it will be launched. It is expected that the smartphone manufacturers will start announcing the details soon.

