Motorola's new gadget adds satellite connectivity to any smartphone

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 26, 2023
Updated • Feb 26, 2023
Mobile Computing
|
1

Satellite connectivity is making its entrance in the consumer smartphone market. Apple launched the Emergency SOS function in iPhone 14 that allows iPhone users to get in touch with emergency services in areas that do not offer mobile connectivity. Since then, Apple expanded the Emergency SOS feature.

motorola defy satellite link

Bullitt Group in cooperation with Motorola unveiled the Motorola Defy Satellite Link gadget at this year's MWC in Barcelona. The Bluetooth device provides satellite connectivity to any iOS or Android smartphone according to the announcement.

In reality, it is limited to devices running iOS 14 or newer, or Android 10 or newer. The main idea behind the gadget is to connect it to the phone via Bluetooth to enable the satellite connectivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullit Group describes the Motorola Defy Satellite Link gadget as a "compact, lightweight, Bluetooth accessory with a handy attachment loop" that customers may attach to keychains, backpacks, jackets and other gear.

motorola satellite

Spec-wise, Bullit Group reveals that the the Bluetooth gadget is waterproof and dustproof with an IP68 rating, that it passed Mil-Spec 810H testing, and that it is powered by a 600 mAh battery.

MIL-STD-810 is a military test standard that is used to verify equipment. Devices need to undergo a series of tests that include temperature, humidity, mechanical shock, and low pressure tests among others.

The 600 mAh battery of the device is sufficient for multiple days of use according to the official announcement on the Bullitt Group website.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link uses MediaTek hardware for communication. Users need to install the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app on their Android or iOS devices, as it is used on the device for satellite communications.

 

Currently, connecting a Motorola Defy Satellite Link to a smartphone adds three main capabilities to the device:

  • Location sharing.
  • Two-way messaging using satellites.
  • SOS emergency assistance, even in locations without mobile reception.

Recipients do not need the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app on their devices, as they may receive messages as simple text messages instead. They may also receive a link to download and install the Android or iOS app to respond to the message.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link Availability and Pricing

Bullitt Group plans to launch the Bluetooth gadget in April 2023. The price of the standalone device is $99 / €119 / £99. There is also a bundled option, which comes with a one year subscription to the Essentials Messaging Service plan. This plan allows for up to 30 two-way messages per month and includes SOS Assist functionality.

The price of the bundle is $149 / €169/ £149. Standalone plans start at $4.99 per month according to Bullitt Group, with SOS Assist functionality being provided by FocusPoint International.

Interested users may register for pre-order details on the Motorola Defy website.

Closing Words

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a cross-platform solution to add emergency SOS functionality, two-way satellite messaging and location sharing to modern Android or iOS devices.

Compared to existing options, such as Garmin's Inreach satellite technology, it looks to be a cheaper option. Garmin's subscription plan starts at $14.95 per month and it includes just 10 text messages. The standalone device is more expensive, but it also includes additional functionality, some of which come with extra costs.

Summary
Motorola's new gadget adds satellite connectivity to any smartphone
Article Name
Motorola's new gadget adds satellite connectivity to any smartphone
Description
Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a Bluetooth gadget that connects to any modern Android or iOS smartphone to enable satellite communications.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

OpenAI caught a huge success with ChatGPT and now the company is looking for different solutions to satisfy the demands with APIs.

Even noobs will use them soon: Are we ready?
aegis authenticator

Aegis Authenticator: open source Google Authenticator and Authy alternative
Snapchat announces two new innovative features for its users and indicates it is still in the race despite losing its previous popularity.

Snapchat wants to hit TikTok
google play

Mozilla: Top Android apps exploit privacy loopholes
iPhone 15 Design Shown Off in Leaked Images

iPhone 15 Design Shown Off in Leaked Images
Leak Suggests iPhone 15 Display Could Be Larger Than iPhone 14

Leak Suggests iPhone 15 Display Could Be Larger Than iPhone 14

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on February 26, 2023 at 9:20 am
    Reply

    Spain’s Hispasat Nexus satellite is able to provide WiFi to 100% to all its working countries and also to the required services like US’s spatial airforce, Intelsat, short/long flights and so forth, so I hope this gadget will be able to connect to it too! Thanks for the article by the way. :]

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved