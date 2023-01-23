OnePlus 11: Learn Why it won't be getting 100W Charging in the US

Patrick Devaney
Jan 23, 2023
Updated • Jan 23, 2023
Mobile Computing
|
3

When you travel to different countries, it is a well-known fact that you will need to take plug and outlet adapters so that you can use the electrical appliances you bring with you from your home country. As well as the outlets being different, however, different regions around the world use different electrical systems. For example, in the US appliances run on 110 volts while in Europe they run on 220 volts. If you’re a fan of OnePlus mobile phones, this will have tangible effects on the features you get from the company’s smartphones.

OnePlus

OnePlus' flagship phones have offered different charging speeds globally compared to those in the US for a while now. The Global models have been delivering higher wattages than devices consumers can buy in the US. For example, the OnePlus 10 Pro offered 80W wired charging speeds globally but topped out at 65W in the US while the OnePlus 10T offered 150W globally but 125W speeds in the US.

It looks like the trend could continue for the OnePlus 11 with frequent tipster Max Jambor claiming that the US model will offer 80W SuperVOOC charging versus 100W SuperVOOC charging that will be available globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what is behind this apparent short-changing of the American market? Well, according to OnePlus, the reason is the different electrical system used in the US. However, the company also points out that the actual differences users will see in charge times on the phones should be minimal.

For example, between the 125W and 150W charging available on the OnePlus 10T, mentioned earlier, comes in at just a minute’s difference. Therefore, the 100W to 80W difference on the OnePlus 11 might not come in as a major downgrade for US consumers. Also, on the flip side, it looks as though US customers could see more RAM in the OnePlus 11 than other users with rumors saying the US version will ship with the same 12 GB RAM users in China will get while other regions will get just 8GB RAM.

Summary
OnePlus 11: Learn Why it won't be getting 100W Charging in the US
Article Name
OnePlus 11: Learn Why it won't be getting 100W Charging in the US
Description
The OnePlus 11 seems set to follow the OnePlus trend of having different charge capabilities in the US compared to the rest of the world. Here is why...
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

CNET Halts Publishing AI-Generated Stories Following Disclosure Controversy

CNET Halts Publishing AI-Generated Stories Following Disclosure Controversy
Will ChatGPT Replace Google? The Future of Search Engines in the AI Era

Will ChatGPT Replace Google? The Future of Search Engines in the AI Era
Amazon Discontinues AmazonSmile, its Charitable Donation Program

Amazon Discontinues AmazonSmile, its Charitable Donation Program
How to Build AI Apps as a Front-End Developer

How to Build AI Apps as a Front-End Developer
Racial Profiling and ChatGPT’s Other Sins

Racial Profiling and ChatGPT’s Other Sins
Send Pictures on WhatsApp in High Quality

How to Send Pictures on WhatsApp in High Quality

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Frank said on January 23, 2023 at 1:06 pm
    Reply

    Voltage in Europe hasn’t been 220 in a long time. Check your facts!

  2. Jek Porkins said on January 23, 2023 at 1:13 pm
    Reply

    From what I know, in USA the electrical system is really outdated and their power outlets are as well and are less safe and prone to causing problems compared to pretty much everywhere else on the planet.

    I don’t know much about these things, but I think I read somewhere that Brazil’s power outlets are the most advanced ones.

    1. Oxa said on January 23, 2023 at 5:06 pm
      Reply

      “From what I know, in USA the electrical system is really outdated and their power outlets are as well and are less safe and prone to causing problems compared to pretty much everywhere else on the planet.”

      “I don’t know much about these things”
      Obviously.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved