OnePlus 11: Learn Why it won't be getting 100W Charging in the US

When you travel to different countries, it is a well-known fact that you will need to take plug and outlet adapters so that you can use the electrical appliances you bring with you from your home country. As well as the outlets being different, however, different regions around the world use different electrical systems. For example, in the US appliances run on 110 volts while in Europe they run on 220 volts. If you’re a fan of OnePlus mobile phones, this will have tangible effects on the features you get from the company’s smartphones.

OnePlus' flagship phones have offered different charging speeds globally compared to those in the US for a while now. The Global models have been delivering higher wattages than devices consumers can buy in the US. For example, the OnePlus 10 Pro offered 80W wired charging speeds globally but topped out at 65W in the US while the OnePlus 10T offered 150W globally but 125W speeds in the US.

It looks like the trend could continue for the OnePlus 11 with frequent tipster Max Jambor claiming that the US model will offer 80W SuperVOOC charging versus 100W SuperVOOC charging that will be available globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what is behind this apparent short-changing of the American market? Well, according to OnePlus, the reason is the different electrical system used in the US. However, the company also points out that the actual differences users will see in charge times on the phones should be minimal.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, between the 125W and 150W charging available on the OnePlus 10T, mentioned earlier, comes in at just a minute’s difference. Therefore, the 100W to 80W difference on the OnePlus 11 might not come in as a major downgrade for US consumers. Also, on the flip side, it looks as though US customers could see more RAM in the OnePlus 11 than other users with rumors saying the US version will ship with the same 12 GB RAM users in China will get while other regions will get just 8GB RAM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name OnePlus 11: Learn Why it won't be getting 100W Charging in the US Description The OnePlus 11 seems set to follow the OnePlus trend of having different charge capabilities in the US compared to the rest of the world. Here is why... Author Patrick Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement