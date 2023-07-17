Google uses its Test Kitchen to let people try different innovations developed by the company, including MusicLM. The Google Music AI could change the music world in the upcoming years thanks to its features and capabilities, and here is a guide on how to use it!

MusicLM is a revolutionary text-to-music generator that came out of Google's creative AI Test Kitchen initiative. With the use of simple text suggestions that mimic normal English, this innovative approach expertly creates catchy music.

The final audio product is nothing less than of the highest caliber due to its capacity to generate music at a brilliant 24kHz and sporting an excellent sampling rate. The Google MusicLM AI model's near-instantaneous generation of music is its most surprising feature, though.

A collection of 5,500 pieces of original music composed by sound designers employed by the Google Arts and Culture Lab served as the training material for the Google MusicLM AI model. Rich written explanations of the music are also added as captions by human musicologists.

What is MusicLM?

MusicLM is a platform for prompt-based music composition and is powered by natural language AI. It accepts user input, such as "humming to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody" or "ambient, soft music to study to with rain in the background." You may produce genre mash-ups, compositions with several instruments, or human voice sounds that have never been produced by vocal cords.

You may listen to two tracks created by MusicLM for each prompt you enter. Google wants users to award a "trophy" to the model that feels the best or that comes the closest to sounding like the prompt you intended in order to assist the model development.

One of Google's experimental artificial intelligence (AI) products, MusicLM, interprets your commands using natural language models. But MusicLM is an AI that uses what you tell it to produce music instead of conversing with you like ChatGPT or assisting you with your searches like Bing Chat.

How to join Google AI search engine trial?

To gain access, you must sign up for the waitlist, but as soon as you do, you may begin using Google's newest AI tool to compose music.

"We believe responsible innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. We’ve been working with musicians like Dan Deacon and hosting workshops to see how this technology can empower the creative process. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at a sound artist, a Google Arts & Culture Artist in Residence, and a Google researcher exploring the possibilities of MusicLM," said Google in its official announcement.

If you want to take a look at some of the previously-made sounds and the paper, you can visit this link and examine everything about Google's latest AI.

How to use Google Music AI: MusicLM guide

In order to use MusicLM, you need to have access to Test Kitchen. The Google Music AI can only be used once your time on the waitlist comes to an end, and the technology giant accepts you to try the feature.

Open your web browser. Go to the official MusicLM website. Click "Get started." Click "Register your interest." Log in with your Google account. After getting accepted, you will see the MusicLM page. Click "Try now." It is now time to use your imagination to produce different sounds. Use the text box to explain what you want to hear and wait for the tool to work its magic.

Here are some of the prompts that were previously created by Google:

The main soundtrack of an arcade game. It is fast-paced and upbeat, with a catchy electric guitar riff. The music is repetitive and easy to remember but with unexpected sounds, like cymbal crashes or drum rolls.

A fusion of reggaeton and electronic dance music with a spacey, otherworldly sound. Induces the experience of being lost in space, and the music would be designed to evoke a sense of wonder and awe while being danceable.

A rising synth is playing an arpeggio with a lot of reverb. It is backed by pads, a sub bass line, and soft drums. This song is full of synth sounds, creating a soothing and adventurous atmosphere. It may be playing at a festival during two songs for a buildup.

Slow tempo, bass-and-drums-led reggae song. Sustained electric guitar. High-pitched bongos with ringing tones. Vocals are relaxed with a laid-back feel and very expressive.

