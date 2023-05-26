How to join Google AI search engine trial?

In a move that directly challenges competitors like Bing AI and ChatGPT, Google has recently introduced its groundbreaking Search Generative Experience (SGE), a cutting-edge search engine infused with artificial intelligence.

In a blog post published on Thursday, the tech giant unveiled this experimental trial of Google Search, boasting its integration of AI-generated responses directly within search results. Departing from the traditional format of displaying blue links, SGE leverages the power of AI to provide users with novel answers right on the Google Search webpage.

With this development, Google joins the ranks of OpenAI's ChatGPT in utilizing large language models to enhance the search experience.

How to join Google AI search engine waitlist?

For those eager to become part of the pioneering Search Labs and gain access to Google's SGE, here are the steps you must take in order to join the waitlist:

Launch the Chrome browser on your computer Sign in to your Google account Open a new tab within your browser Look for the Labs icon at the top right corner (depicted as a beaker) to check if Labs is available to you If the Labs icon is visible, click on it, and then select "Join Waitlist" An email notification will be sent to you once Labs becomes available

At present, SGE is not publicly accessible and requires interested users to enroll in Google's Search Labs. If you are not a member of Google Search Labs, take the link here to follow Google's guide on how to become one.

It is important to note that Search Labs currently welcomes only a limited number of participants within the United States and solely in the English language.

It was announced at Google I/O 2023

The significance of AI was underscored during Google I/O, the esteemed annual developers conference held by the search giant. In a two-hour presentation, the term "AI" was mentioned over 140 times, emphasizing its central role in shaping the future of technology. Cathy Edwards, the Vice President of Engineering at Google, highlighted the limitations of standard Google Search, where users must manually break down complex queries, navigate through multiple websites, and synthesize the information to formulate their answers.

However, with SGE, AI takes center stage, streamlining these processes by autonomously handling the intricacies of search. By incorporating SGE into their search routine, users can rely on AI to effortlessly handle these cognitive burdens, enabling a seamless and efficient search experience.

Check out Google's announcement video of the Google AI search engine below.

ChatGPT's throne is on Google's scope

The advent of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot capable of delivering unique responses to a diverse range of queries, prompted various companies to incorporate generative AI features into their products. Sensing the burgeoning public interest, Google introduced Bard earlier this year, an AI chatbot closely resembling ChatGPT.

Following suit, Microsoft seamlessly integrated ChatGPT into Bing, bolstered by an AI image generator called Dall-E, developed by OpenAI. These AI chatbots leverage the immense capabilities of large language models (LLMs) to replicate human-like language patterns.

Always keep privacy in your mind

For those fortunate enough to gain access to SGE during this trial phase, it is crucial to understand and adhere to Google's privacy guidelines. Users must consent to the privacy notice, refraining from including any sensitive or confidential personal information that could potentially identify them or others during interactions with SGE features.

While human reviewers analyze some data during the trial, Google ensures that this information is stored separately from users' Google accounts. To maintain control over privacy, users have the option to delete their interactions via the My Activity page.

