Microsoft introduces Bing AI Chat widgets for Android and Apple devices

Microsoft is celebrating 100 days since the launch of its AI-powered search on Bing with a range of exciting updates to the system. Among these updates is the introduction of chatbot widgets designed specifically for mobile screens on both iOS and Android platforms. See the Microsoft's blog post here.

This new feature aims to provide users with a seamless and efficient search experience right at their fingertips. By simply clicking on the Bing icon, users can directly access the innovative Bing Chat experience, or alternatively, they can utilize the microphone icon to ask questions verbally. With the integration of advanced language technology, powered by ChatGPT, Microsoft positions Bing as an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web," offering users a comprehensive search engine combined with intelligent chat capabilities.

Bing AI widgets come with multilingual support

Since its launch in February, the Bing AI chatbot has undergone significant improvements. Initially accessible only through the Edge browser on computers, phones, tablets, and the Bing app, Microsoft has now made it available as a widget on both iOS and Android devices. Furthermore, Microsoft has made strides in optimizing the chatbot's functionality by integrating it with the Compose feature of the SwiftKey keyboard. This allows users to draft text based on suggested parameters, such as subject matter, message tone, format, and length, enhancing overall productivity and convenience.

Additionally, Microsoft has placed considerable emphasis on improving the chatbot's performance in languages other than English. By enhancing chat quality and refining the user experience, Bing AI chat widgets cater to a more diverse user base and offer personalized assistance on a global scale.

How to install Bing AI Chat widgets on your phone?

Adding the Bing AI chat widget to your Android or iPhone is a straightforward process. Follow the step-by-step instructions we are going to mention below to enhance your mobile search experience.

How to add the Bing widget to your Android phone?

To add the Bing widget to your Android phone, follow the steps below.

Download the Bing Chat app for Android Press and hold on an empty space on your home screen until it zooms out Tap on "Widgets" Locate the Bing AI chat widget by scrolling or using the search function Press and hold the widget, then drag it to your desired location on the Home screen Release your finger to place the widget

How to add the Bing widget to your iPhone?

Here are the steps you should apply to get the Bing AI widget to your iPhone:

Download the Bing Chat app for iPhone Press and hold an empty space on your home screen until the apps start to jiggle Tap the add (+) button in the upper left corner Select the Bing AI chat widget Choose the desired size for the widget Tap "Add Widget" Tap "Done" to complete the installation

Microsoft's introduction of Bing AI chat widgets marks another significant step forward in enhancing the mobile search experience. With the integration of advanced language technology and seamless access to the Bing Chat feature, users can enjoy a more interactive and personalized search journey. By expanding the availability of the Bing AI chatbot as a widget and improving multilingual support, Microsoft demonstrates its commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to diverse user needs.

Try out the Bing AI chat widgets today and unlock a world of intelligent search and assistance right on your mobile device.

