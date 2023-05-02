Samsung SwiftKey Keyboard now features Bing AI

If you are a Samsung Galaxy owner, try out the latest 9.10.11.10 update of the Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard app to use Bing AI on your smartphone!

Microsoft has added new Bing AI features for Samsung Galaxy users. The new update has begun rolling out for the users, and it will be ready for everyone's use in the next few days. Microsoft SwiftKey is preinstalled on Samsung’s One UI Android launcher, which means that all of the users will be able to try out the extended features of the chatbot.

The new Bing AI update began rolling out for iOS and Android devices in mid-April, and Samsung Galaxy phones are a little late for the party. It helps the users in three different ways; search, chat, and tone.

Samsung Bing AI
Samsung Bing AI

Users can search the web quickly without switching apps, access Bing AI for chat suggestions and more details, and they can communicate more effectively thanks to the "tone" section. They may command Bing AI to rephrase material more formally and generally adjust the tone of the text depending on the occasion.

If you are a Samsung Galaxy owner and don't want to use the new feature, you can always ignore it. Samsung offers its own built-in keyboard too, which you can take a look at. Other than that, Microsoft SwiftKey comes as a built-in feature, so it is embedded. In other words, Bing AI is currently being added to thousands or millions of devices.

Samsung vs. Generative AI

Samsung users can now use the benefits of Bing AI on Galaxy smartphones, and the South Korean tech giant keeps pushing for more AI-powered features. It was revealed that Samsung also uses a "detail enhancement engine" to make the moon photos look better. The engine is some kind of artificial intelligence that caused a huge controversy in the latest months.

Despite offering more AI solutions for the users, the company is restricting generative AI usage within the company borders. Samsung recently banned its employees from using chatbots on company devices after a major security breach as one of the employees gave sensitive information about the company.

