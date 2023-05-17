TikTok launches Effect Creator Rewards Program to monetize AR effects

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has unveiled an exciting new initiative called "Effect Creator Rewards." This program aims to provide creators with an opportunity to monetize their content by compensating them for their contributions to TikTok's augmented reality (AR) landscape.

Through the utilization of Effect House, TikTok's AR development platform, creators can design and deploy captivating AR effects that resonate with the platform's global user base. With a dedicated fund of $6 million, TikTok aims to reward creators based on the engagement generated by their effects, thereby fostering creativity and innovation within the TikTok community.

Watch TikTok's introduction of the Effect House below.

What is Effect Creator Rewards Program?

The Effect Creator Rewards program is designed to recognize and reward creators for their exceptional AR effects. Creators will receive financial compensation based on the popularity and usage of their effects. As part of the program, creators will earn $700 USD for each effect used in 500,000 unique videos within 90 days of its release.

In addition, for every subsequent 100,000 videos featuring their effects within the same 90-day period, creators will receive an extra $140. This incentivizes creators to craft high-quality effects that resonate with TikTok's massive user base.

From which countries can you participate in the Effect Creator Award Program?

Initially, the Effect Creator Rewards program is available in select countries, including the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. However, TikTok's commitment to empowering creators suggests that the program may expand to other regions in the future.

By investing in the development of Effect House and launching the Effect Creator Rewards program, TikTok aims to provide creators with the necessary tools, resources, and financial incentives to unleash their creativity and passion on the platform.

Who can join Effect Creator Award Program?

The introduction of the Effect Creator Rewards program follows closely on the heels of TikTok's revamped creator fund, the "Creativity Program Beta." This program, available to eligible creators in the United States, France, and Brazil, aims to generate higher revenue opportunities and unlock real-world prospects for creators.

To qualify for the program, creators must meet certain criteria, including a minimum age of 18, at least 10,000 followers, and a minimum of 100,000 views in the last 30 days. For further details, check out TikTok's blog post here.

TikTok is with creators

With the Creativity Program Beta, TikTok seeks to address concerns raised by creators regarding the low payouts of the original Creator Fund. The new program's rewards formula ensures a higher average gross revenue for qualified video views, providing creators with a more financially rewarding experience on the platform.

While TikTok has not explicitly stated whether the Creativity Program will completely replace the Creator Fund, it is expected that the latter will eventually be phased out as the former gains wider adoption.

