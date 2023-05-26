Google "Ad" Store: More ads added to Play Store

play store ads
Onur Demirkol
May 26, 2023
Google
|
0

Google Play Store now has more ads to display in the "Suggested for you" section. The company has expanded its ad layout, and from now on, you will see more ads.

Play Store is one of the most popular apps on Android phones, as users need it to download apps on their devices. Google is aware that there are millions of users going into the app to look for updates or new apps and try different ways to increase its revenues. Recently, the company has added more ads to Google Play Store.

As reported by Android Police, the Play Store experience is getting "less pleasing" for users. The application already had an ad section on the main page, but now it has been expanded. Google added a new line of ads and also increased the sizes of application banners. 

Ads that appear in the "Suggested for you" portion of an app listing typically take the form of three basic icons that are displayed at once, allowing you to swipe through them to view additional recommendations. These "recommendations," actually ads, are now changing a little.

Users are now provided with two rows of apps instead of just one, and the app's image has been increased to take up more screen space. Naturally, the Play Store is now pushing recommended apps much lower by adding another row of adverts, compelling consumers to expend more time and effort when exploring the Play Store.

play store ads
Credit: Android Police

Play Store's "Ad"venture

Recently, Google added more ads to the Play Store, and many users criticized the decision. The company told customers that these were proactive suggestions for apps that they might enjoy rather than advertisements.

The most recent advertisements stood out sharply from the guidelines that were introduced in November. Each recommendation had a distinct "Ad" badge that was shown next to proactive suggestions. Ads may only be seen to those whose accounts have the proactive recommendations function activated.

Google's ad policy has received criticism before, but the company has no intentions of stopping. 

