ChatGPT app expands to 11 more countries

OpenAI recently revealed the ChatGPT app for smartphones in a couple of countries, and now the company has expanded the list to 11 more nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI is expanding the use areas of ChatGPT and GPT-4 in general. Recently, the company launched its new ChatGPT iOS app, but it was only available in certain countries. Today, the company announced in a tweet that 11 more countries have been added to the list. Here is a full list of the new countries:

Albania

Croatia

France

Germany

Ireland

Jamaica

Korea

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

UK

These countries have been added to the list, and people who reside in these places will have full access to the app. You can also try to download the app by opening a new App Store account based in these countries to use the app from anywhere in the world.

Read Also: Fake ChatGPT apps have invaded the AppStore and Play Store

The app is completely free if you are looking to use the basic features that are also available on the web version. You can begin using ChatGPT once you have logged into your account. The process is quite similar to the web version; simply press the text box at the bottom, enter your question, and the chatbot will respond with the appropriate information.

If you prefer, you can speak your query into ChatGPT; however, if you do, the app will ask for permission to record input from your device's microphone for speech recognition capability. ChatGPT uses OpenAI's Whisper API. Your chat history is synced between devices via the app.

ChatGPT app is available on iOS

For now, the ChatGPT app is only available on Apple's App Store for iOS users. However, the company recently announced that it has plans to roll out the Android app soon.

"Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon," said OpenAI.

There is an in-app purchase for ChatGPT for iOS that costs $20 per month for the ChatGPT Plus subscription, which allows you to access the service immediately. Additionally, it provides access to GPT-4's beta features.

Advertisement