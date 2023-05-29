Alitheon's FeaturePrint app detects counterfeit products with your phone's camera

Counterfeit and knock-off products continue to pose a pervasive threat in today's market, impacting both individuals and businesses. The consequences can be severe, whether it's inadvertently purchasing counterfeit medication from a pharmacy or relying on fake brake pads installed by an automotive body shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing this issue head-on, app developer Alitheon has introduced FeaturePrint, an innovative AI-based application that harnesses the power of smartphone cameras to swiftly detect counterfeits, fakes, and knock-offs across a wide range of products.

Alitheon's FeaturePrint app in action below.

Alitheon's FeaturePrint technology

Alitheon's FeaturePrint app utilizes cutting-edge optical AI software to meticulously analyze the unique surface characteristics of physical objects and convert them into distinct mathematical identities. With just a single photograph, the app unveils the digital footprint associated with each item, eliminating doubts about its authenticity.

From car brake pads and circuit boards to precious metals and collectible items, FeaturePrint ensures that no two objects are exactly alike, even if they originate from the same production line. By employing advanced algorithms, the app can accurately distinguish individual items, providing an unprecedented level of verification.

A new way for verification methods

Traditional methods such as barcodes, QR codes, and RFID tags are susceptible to issues like detachment, concealment, or counterfeiting. Alitheon's FeaturePrint app replaces these conventional practices, offering a more secure and reliable solution. Leveraging the capabilities of smartphone cameras, FeaturePrint revolutionizes supply chain security and authentication.

This cutting-edge app, however, is exclusively available to businesses. To gain access, interested parties must directly contact Alitheon through their provided contact form, tailoring the solution to meet specific business needs.

London Bullion Market Association has already started to use FeaturePrint

Alitheon's FeaturePrint app has already demonstrated its practicality and efficacy in various industries. Notably, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) has embraced this technology to authenticate and identify gold bars, ensuring their legitimacy and origin. Acknowledging this collaboration, Roei Ganzarski, CEO at Alitheon, commends LBMA and its members for their commitment to safeguarding the world's gold and precious metal reserves and supply chains.

The FeaturePrint app empowers companies and consumers alike, granting them immediate access to reliable data and enabling them to confidently verify the authenticity, ethical sourcing, and legality of purchased gold products through a simple photo taken on their mobile devices.

Advertisement