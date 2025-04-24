Windows 11: Green Screen of Death is rolling out, what you need to know

Green Screen error Windows
Martin Brinkmann
Apr 24, 2025
Windows 11 News
|
1

Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system displays a blue screen error page when something unexpected happens that requires a restart. Soon, Windows users will see a green screen of death instead. Here is what you need to know about the change.

The details:

  • Windows 11 test versions show a green screen error page when the device restarts unexpectedly.
  • The error page displays the stop code and "what failed" only.
  • The QR code, smiley, and link to a Windows help page are no longer displayed.

The new error page is empty for the most part. It includes the phrase "Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart" and technical information at the bottom.

For comparison's sake, here is how a traditional Blue Screen error looks like currently.

Blue Screen Error

The main message is "Your PC ran into a problem and need to restart as soon as we're finished collecting some error info". The page includes a link to a support page, a QR code, that links to the same page, and error information.

Why is Microsoft making the change? Microsoft says that it decided to create a streamlined user interface for unexpected restart errors that "better aligns with Windows 11 design principles and supports our goal of getting users back into productivity as fast as possible".

It is a simpler experience according to Microsoft that still includes technical information that users may require to troubleshoot the issue.

It is unclear why this screen gets users faster back to productivity as the previous one, as Microsoft does not offer an explanation.

Tip: Windows logs restart errors and you may view them using the Event Viewer.  Look for "critical" events there to find out more about the issue.

The new screen is rolling out to all Windows Insiders who run Windows 11, version 24H2 in the Beta, Dev and Canary channels. It is likely that Microsoft will roll out the change to all Windows 11 users later this year as part of Windows 11, version 25H2.

Lack of information by design

The old Blue Screen of death (BSOD) error page was not the most helpful of error reports. The QR code linked to a generic support page whenever I checked it out in the past, and the URL that Microsoft displays does the same. Both do not offer information related to the very error that caused the system to reboot.

The new error page includes even less information or help options. While you could argue that the removal of the link and QR code is not removing anything of value, the linked resources did at least give users some generic information on the type of error and how to troubleshoot it.

With that gone, it is up to the user to type the error code in a search engine or AI chat interface, or check the event log of the operating system for troubleshooting.

No one is probably going to miss the "frowny face" that Microsoft displays currently on Blue Screen error pages. Microsoft could replace it with some text instead to highlight that the page is displayed when restart error happens.

Closing Words

The Blue Screen of Death error pages were not overly helpful in the past. Sure, if you were quick enough you could snap a photo of the screen or remember the displayed error code to start searching for a solution right away. All in all, many Windows users might find it incredibly useful if Microsoft would add more actionable information to the page, or display a summary of what happened on the next successful start of the operating system.

Now You: When was the last time you encountered a BSOD error on Windows? What did you do to resolve it and what is your opinion on the new design of the error pages?

Summary
Windows 11: Green Screen of Death is rolling out, what you need to know
Article Name
Windows 11: Green Screen of Death is rolling out, what you need to know
Description
Microsoft plans to replace the classic Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error page of Windows with a new page. Here is all you need to know about it.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Bug in Windows 11 Update disables Windows Hello authentication for some users

Windows: Empty inetpub folder creates a new security problem
Microsoft unveils new Click to Do features for Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft unveils new Click to Do features for Copilot+ PCs
Windows 11 Moment 3

Windows 11: Security-feature VBS Enclaves is being deprecated on some systems
Microsoft confirms Classic Outlook for Windows has a high CPU usage issue

Microsoft confirms Classic Outlook for Windows has a high CPU usage issue
Windows 11 Update accidentally uninstalls Copilot app

Windows 11: controversial Recall AI-feature is making a comeback in latest build
Windows 11 set up is automatically enabling OneDrive folder back up for users

Windows 11 update creates mysterious inetpub folder

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. TelV said on April 24, 2025 at 12:02 pm
    Reply

    My Win 8.1 machine displayed a BSOD a couple of times and I managed to make a note of the problem, but I haven’t seen one on Windows 11 yet.

    But since the article mentions that 24h2 is necessary to see a green colour BSOD I suppose I never will since the InControl app is installed to prevent all feature updates and only allow security updates through.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved