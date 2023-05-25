WhatsApp may replace phone numbers with usernames

WhatsApp is constantly working to improve communication experiences. The latest update, WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.11.15, introduces an exciting new feature that could change how users interact on the platform.

WABetaInfo has discovered a new feature called WhatsApp Usernames in the latest beta update. Although not yet available to beta testers, we got a sneak peek. WhatsApp is adding a special section in the app's settings where users can create unique usernames for their accounts.

You will be able to set a username on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Usernames allow users to personalize their presence on the platform. Instead of relying only on phone numbers, users can choose memorable usernames, adding an extra layer of privacy, access, and protection.

A dedicated section has been added to the Android version of the app in WhatsApp Settings > Profile that lets users set up their desired WhatsApp usernames.

Short usernames instead of long phone numbers

WhatsApp Usernames could revolutionize communication on the platform. One use could be private communication between users and businesses, keeping personal phone numbers confidential, and ensuring secure interactions. Usernames may also enable private communication between any users within the WhatsApp community. The full capabilities of WhatsApp Usernames will become clearer as the feature continues to be developed.

WhatsApp is committed to maintaining high standards of privacy and security. Conversations initiated through usernames will be protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring the confidentiality of user communications.

The upcoming update, featuring the WhatsApp Usernames feature, will undergo testing to provide a seamless and secure experience.

